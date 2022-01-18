V from BTS has a secret admiration for characters from Greek mythology.

V from BTS has a not-so-secret fondness for characters from Greek mythology.

V, a member of BTS, is a vintage enthusiast who collects everything from cameras to records.

The singer of “Winter Bear” is also enamored with Greek mythology, stating that he would like to meet Zeus and Aphrodite.

Here’s what we know about V and BTS’ many mythological connections.

He’s a decent kid at times.

V can be a bad boy on occasion.

V is a solo artist and the creative director for BTS’ album Be (Deluxe Edition), which he co-wrote with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. He also appears on chart-topping BTS songs like “Butter,” “Life Goes On,” and “Permission to Dance.”

V performs on stage, singing and dancing.

This artist, however, is also known for his eccentric personality.

He despises having to wear shoes.

He enjoys sharing photos of his dog, Yeontan.

He’s also a huge fan of Greek and Roman mythology, according to one interview.

Since their debut, the members of BTS have appeared in a number of well-known collaborations.

Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Martin, and Halsey were among the celebrities who befriended the K-pop group.

As a result, when asked who he’d like to meet if he could travel back in time, V came up with a rather unusual response.

“I’d like to see Greek and Roman mythology characters,” V said in an interview with GQ Magazine.

“Like Zeus and Poseidon,” she says.

He went on to say, “I’d love to meet the gods of that era.”

“Aren’t you curious? I’ve only heard about Zeus and Aphrodite in stories since I was a kid, so I’m curious if they were really that powerful and beautiful.”

Zeus might not have been all-powerful after all.”

BTS named one of the tracks on Map of the Soul: Persona (and later Map of the Soul: 7) “Dionysus,” which is most likely a reference to the Greek god of the same name.

Dionysus, Zeus’ son, is described as a “nature god of fruitfulness and vegetation,” but he is best known as the god of wine and ecstasy.

This persona is frequently mentioned in BTS’ Dionysus’ lyrics.

The “Comeback Special Stage” featured BTS members dressed in all white and RM wielding a thyrsus (or staff of ivy and pine cone) with references to alcohol and drinking.

Each Map of the Soul: Persona was mentioned by the ARMY:

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Comeback Special Stage | M COUNTDOWN 190418 EP.615″ width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-moUJ3Lw_TQ” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/-moUJ3Lw_TQ/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-moUJ3Lw_TQ?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]