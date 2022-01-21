V from BTS wishes he could write a ‘Thank You’ card to his dog Yeontan, saying, ‘Tan had a tough life.’

V from BTS wishes he could write a ‘Thank You’ card to his dog Yeontan, saying, ‘Tan had a difficult life.’

BTS’ unofficial mascot, V’s pomeranian Yeontan, is frequently praised by ARMYs.

Even V said he’d write his dog a thank-you note, thanking him for “not giving up and staying alive.” Here’s what the “Inner Child” singer had to say about his pet.

He’s a good boy at times and a bad boy at others.

V, on the other hand, is BTS’ vocalist all of the time.

He sang on group songs such as “Permission to Dance,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Life Goes On,” as well as solo songs such as “Winter Bear.”

V is the proud owner of a dog named Yeontan when he’s not working with the K-pop group.

The cheerful pomeranian has become something of a mascot for the BTS ARMY, with fans adoring V’s pet in photos and videos.

Jimin and the other BTS members are close friends of V’s.

Yeontan is the artist’s favorite animalfriend.

V said in an interview with GQ Magazine that he would write “Tannie” a “thank you” card even if he couldn’t understand it.

V suggested, “How about woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof woof

“Tan had a difficult life.

His health has always been an issue for him.

He can’t breathe well because his airways are so small, and he faints if he runs even a short distance, so he had two surgeries this year, both of which failed…”

He went on to say, “He now has to rely on medication.”

“I want to thank him for enduring the pain, not giving up, and staying alive, even though it must have been extremely difficult for you.

I hope we will be able to share a lifetime of happy memories.

“I want to see you as an adult.”

ARMYs has seen Yeontan grow up alongside BTS members in the seven years since their debut.

Jimin assisted in the training of this dog and V, despite Yeontan’s refusal to listen when V tried to do the same.

When BTS was first nominated for a Grammy Award, J-Hope reacted similarly.

Following the nomination, the rapper was asked who he called.

“Mickey,” his family dog, was his first response.

On Instagram, other members of this K-pop group post photos of their pets.

That includes RM, who shared photos of his dog, Rapmon, dressed as a character from Netflix’s Squid Game.

Jungkook shared a photo of his Doberman, Bam, on Instagram.

When BTS performs…

