Val Chmerkovskiy Gets a Quarantine Hair Transformation Thanks to Wife Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy has a lot less hair thanks to wife Jenna Johnson.

The ballroom pro has officially joined the many stars who have undergone a hair transformation while isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. With social distancing protocols in effect around the world, it seems the star has grown quite the curly mane, one Johnson tamed with the help of scissors and clippers. On Tuesday, Chmerkovskiy revealed the results of his new haircut while teasing his first Instagram TV series.

“‘Untitled.. w/ Jenna&Val’ Episode 1…I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut,” he wrote. “Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while we Quarantine!”

In the footage, Johnson first buzzed the sides and back of his head before putting his remaining locks in a ponytail. From there, she cut the pony off and buzzed the rest.

In addition to Chmerkovskiy’s new look, the pair also recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary days ago on April 13.

“1 year down, eternity to go,” Johnson wrote on Instagram at the time. “Happy 1st Anniversary my love.. crazy to think that exactly a year ago we were celebrating with all of our closest friends and family! And although this isn’t how we were meant to spend our first anniversary, I’m incredibly grateful to spend it snuggled up next to you safe and sound. Thank you for the greatest year of my life. I love you and I LOVE being your wifey.”

Wifey and hairstylist…for the time being, at least.