Valentin and Anna Decide to Get Serious on ‘General Hospital’ Speculation

For a long time, General Hospital fans have wished for Valentin and Anna to be more than friends.

Anna was, however, engaged to Dr. when they first met.

Finn, Hamilton

Needless to say, that relationship was doomed to fail.

Now is the time for Anna and Valentin to talk about their relationship for the last time.

And, according to recent rumors, when they get serious with each other, they’ll finally give the fans what they want.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of General Hospital follow.]

SoapHub speculated in July 2021 that Anna and Valentin’s relationship didn’t start off well.

Since his arrival at General Hospital, Valentin has been obsessed with Anna, according to them.

While Anna initially refused to respond to his advances, he now appears to have “worn her down,” for lack of a better term.

And the majority of their readers wanted to see Valentin make a big show to show Anna that he was in it for the long haul, not just for a fling.

That strategy appears to have worked, as the two have grown to be close and trusted friends.

Fans of General Hospital know that Anna and Valentin have been collaborating closely.

They’ve been digging around recently to discover the truth about Peter’s body, but once Peter was proven to be alive, Valentin was put in jeopardy.

Fortunately, even while he was recovering in the hospital, Anna and he grew closer.

SoapHub teased that he and Anna would get closer in the coming episodes.

They said, “Unlike some of the show’s recent forced fabricated pairings, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) have history and a wealth of it.”

“Their backstory is enthralling and begs to be unearthed.

They reconnected in Port Charles in 2016, a year later.

Things had changed dramatically.

Valentine was now dashing and dapper, while Anna had no recollection of their first meeting.”

WATCH: Anna and Valentin take a break from their sleuthing to relax and enjoy some ouzo in each other’s company.

Anna’s old love, Robert Scorpio, made threats, but they were ineffective.

Whatever other history Anna and Scorpio may have shared is now a distant memory,…

