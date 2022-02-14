Valentine’s Day 2022: How Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians Celebrated

Valentine’s Day 2022: Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians

I’m going to celebrate Valentine’s Day with ABCDEFG.

Today, February 1, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners are doing just that.

They’re celebrating the 14th, and they’re going all out, just like they do for every other holiday.

Consider lavish flower arrangements, expertly decorated gingerbread houses, and a slew of balloons.

But it’s all for love.

After all, this is Kim Kardashian’s first Valentine’s Day with Pete Davidson.

On Valentine’s Day eve, the two went out on a date to Cipriani NYC, where they managed to sneak in a kiss before leaving.

Then there’s Kylie and Travis Scott, who have a lot more to celebrate this year than their own love, as they’ve recently welcomed their first child.

Wolf Webster, the second son

Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, Atiana De La Hoya, and Alabama and Landon Barker are all part of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s blended family for Valentine’s Day.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how the engaged couple and their kids, as well as the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, are celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Before attending a Valentine’s Day dance with his mother, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick looked dapper.

Someone had a few too many Capri Suns at the party, judging by the looks of it.

Kris Jenner’s luxurious gift of a gleaming Louis Vuitton bag made Kourtney’s Valentine’s Day even more special.

Travis Barker, the Poosh founder’s fiancé, went all out as well.

He gave her a pair of Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues, which were surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles.

Kourtney and Travis also spent the holiday together as a family, decorating a gingerbread house with the names of their children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, Atiana De La Hoya, and Alabama and Landon Barker.

Kourtney and Travis’ names were written on the opposite side of the intricately decorated gingerbread house.

This is the cutest thing ever.

Kylie Jenner had her own gingerbread house, complete with cookie renditions of Travis Scott and their two children, Stormi and Wolf Webster, who had just been born.

Travis also gave Kylie a beautiful bouquet of flowers, complete with a giant pink teddy bear.

Kylie posted a video of the lavish flowers on her Instagram account,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

How Kylie Jenner and All the Kardashians Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2022