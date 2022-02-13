Valentine’s Day: 5 unexpected foods to get you in the mood, plus instructions on how to make them

Valentine’s Day: 5 unexpected foods to get you in the mood, plus how to make them

Come Valentine’s Day, chocolate isn’t the only aphrodisiac you can indulge in.

According to the experts at HelloFresh, there are five surprising foods found all over the world that are thought to put you in a good mood.

According to the food experts at HelloFresh, ginger’s strong scent is what makes it an aphrodisiac.

The scent has been shown to stimulate circulation, which could lead to feelings of longing for your partner.

In a press release, the experts stated, “It is believed to increase sensitivity in the erogenous zones while also making our tongue and lips tingle.”

The breasts and lips are examples of erogenous zones, which are areas of the body that can cause arousal when touched.

On Valentine’s Day, HelloFresh recommends serving its ginger beef stir fry meal, but you can also make a stir fry with store-bought ingredients.

“You can also enjoy ginger in drinks,” they added, “whether it’s fresh ginger in cocktails or a glass of ginger beer.”

Celery is mostly made up of water, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have an impact on the human body.

Celery raises androsterone levels in the body, a naturally occurring hormone in men.

Increased androsterone levels can make women more sexually attracted to one’s body.

“Okra, also known as ‘ladies fingers’ in English-speaking countries, is regarded as the’vegetable of love’ because it is high in magnesium, a natural relaxant,” the HelloFresh experts explained.

Gumbos, salads, and curry are just a few of the dishes that use okra.

It can also be roasted, fried, sauteed, grilled, pickled, or roasted.

Maca is a South American plant that is related to broccoli and is used to boost libido.

“Studies have shown that maca increases attractiveness towards others, making it an excellent aphrodisiac for Valentine’s Day,” the experts said.

“Maca is a sweet root vegetable that pairs well with chocolate and coffee; it’s widely available and can be easily incorporated into drinks and baking recipes.”

Ginseng is aphrodisiac as well as antioxidant.

“Ginseng, a popular herb in Chinese medicine, is frequently [used]to help couples stimulate passion and function,” HelloFresh experts said.

“Some say it’s an aphrodisiac because of its resemblance to the human body, and the word ginseng literally means’man root,'” they continued.

It also helps people relax, so if you’re feeling jittery about Valentine’s Day, it might be the way to go.

Ginseng can be used in cocktails, teas, and mixed drinks…

