Valentine’s Day Gifts for Couples in a Difficult Situation

Valentine’s Day can be awkward for those in situationships, whether they haven’t made their relationship official or are friends with benefits.

Is it more important to celebrate with your family or to avoid the day altogether?

We’re afraid we can’t give you a generic answer because every situation is different.

Our advice is to do what feels right for you and anyone who holds a special place in your heart, no matter how big or small.

We’ll take any opportunity to give the special people in our lives something to commemorate the occasion, no matter how cheesy the holiday may be, because gift-giving is one of our love languages.

We rounded up 18 uncomplicated gifts that will help you celebrate the holiday without making it awkward, ranging from outdoor adventures and dinner kits to heated blankets and yummy treats for your Netflix andamp; Chill session.

In addition, some of these gifts may help you take things to the next level!

Send them this holiday-neutral smiley face arrangement instead of red roses or a bouquet in a heart-adorned vase, whether you’re in a committed relationship or not.

Simply slap this wine label on their favorite blend and hold your breath to express your feelings for them without having to say anything.

Who knows, maybe it will assist you in having THAT conversation!

Whether you’re “just friends” or “more than friends,” we recommend making some conversation-starting cocktails with 818’s Blanco Tequila for your Netflix and Chill session.

With 150 cards, this insightful card game will challenge you both to deepen your connection in a fun, interactive way.

Who doesn’t like getting candy on Valentine’s Day? Plus, candy doesn’t have to be more than a thoughtful gesture! If you’re not sure what kind of candy they like, they’ll find something they like in this adorable variety box.

Treating someone to… is something we adore.

