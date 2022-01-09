Valerie Bertinelli Almost Told Her Upcoming Memoir’s Publisher, “I Can’t Do This, It’s Too Personal.”

Valerie Bertinelli Nearly Told Her Upcoming Memoir’s Publisher, ‘I Can’t Do This, It’s Too Personal,’

Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, Valerie Bertinelli’s upcoming new memoir, is set to be released soon, but the author recently revealed that she nearly abandoned the project.

The former star of One Day at a Time admitted that she wasn’t sure she was ready to share some of the stories in it.

Eventually, she cited a compelling reason for continuing with the deeply personal book.

The former Hot in Cleveland actor answered fans’ questions typed into a chatbox during a recent visit via video feed with talkshoplive to promote the book.

One of Bertinelli’s fans inquired about the meaning of the title of her book.

“There’s a lot in ‘Enough Already,'” she explained.

“I almost called the book Enough because ‘enough’ can mean ‘I’m enough.’ It can also mean’stop.’

I’m thinking about getting it tattooed on my arm to remind myself to… stop trying to be perfect and stop berating myself.

Enough is enough, and that’s all I’m going to say about it.

Just remember to be nice.

That could apply to any situation in the world.

“Enough is enough; just enough.”

My copy arrived today! (hashtag)[email protected]:t.coucmqXM6dabpic.twitter.comTbtPaorsIHhttps:t.coucmqXM6dabpic.twitter.comTbtPaorsIHhttps:t.coucmqXM6dabpic.twitter.comTbtPa

“There were many times when I called and said, ‘I can’t do this, it’s too personal,'” Bertinelli said in the same conversation.

This is unnecessary for the general public to hear.

Getting through this book was basically like one big therapy session.”

“Inevitably, that’s why I decided to release the book… I realized if it could, and can, help anyone not feel so alone and remember to lead with love, then it’s worth doing,” the actor explained.

It’s worthwhile to be humiliated and ashamed.

But mostly, it’s about me sharing my joy and gratitude.”

Bertinelli teased some of the content fans can expect to learn in the book during the question-and-answer session, including the immense grief she still feels over the death of her ex-husband, musician Eddie Van Halen, and their final conversation; a “really touching and very personal” moment she and Van Halen shared in comedian George Lopez’s car; why she refuses to weigh herself; and much more.

Thank you so much for all of your preorders https:t.comcvsUUxB0Kpic.twitter.comysgRkeP1XZ

Valerie’s House…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.