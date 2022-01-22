Valerie Bertinelli apologized for the body image message she promoted as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig.

Valerie Bertinelli apologized for the body image message she spread as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig.

Valerie Bertinelli’s much-anticipated new memoir, Enough Already, has brought the actor full circle in her self-discovery journey.

During her time as a spokesperson for weight-loss program Jenny Craig, the actor apologized in the book for her role in perpetuating the “diet culture” mentality.

Here’s what she had to say in more detail.

Bertinelli wrote about her experience as a spokesperson for weight-loss company Jenny Craig in 2007 in her 2008 book Losing It – and Gaining My Life Back, One Pound at a Time.

She eventually lost 50 pounds and triumphantly posed in a bikini on the cover of People magazine.

“I changed my life without a doubt from the moment I signed up [with Jenny Craig],” she wrote in her previous memoir.

“At 47, going public with my weight was my way of declaring that I’d had enough of hiding from the truth, from life, and from myself.”

“I’d had it with hiding.”

“The process was couched in a diet,” she added.

The weight I lost served as a barometer for my progress.

The public could see the visible changes, but I could see the personal changes that no one else could.

One pound at a time, I regained my life.”

Bertinelli realizes now that she sent out a faulty message all those years ago after all the effort, denial, sacrifice, and sweat that went into getting herself into a teeny weeny bikini.

In her recently released book Enough Already, she writes, “I feel guilty about the message I put out to people back then.”

“I was a part of the diet culture problem, making women feel bad about themselves unless they hit a certain number on the scale,” she says.

The “thin wins” mentality didn’t just affect others; Bertinelli admits she was caught up in it as well.

She continued, “Hey, I wasn’t immune to it either.”

“Even though I was dieting and exercising like an Olympic athlete, I was made to feel bad if I had a little pooch on the side or if I was a little heavier than my target weight that week.”

The whole thing opened my eyes to realities I had never considered before.”

Bertinelli was proud of her weight loss achievement in 2009 at the time, but she found it difficult to maintain, as she writes in Enough Already: “I had to practically starve myself the week before the [People] photo shoot in order…

