Valerie Bertinelli is divorcing her husband of ten years.

After a decade together, Valerie Bertinelli divorces her husband.

Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli are said to have split up.

Bertinelli filed for divorce from her husband, according to the Blastreport.

The couple married in Malibu, California on January 1, 2011.

Bertinelli has only filed for divorce for the time being, according to the Blast.

When they are legally separated, their finances will be considered separate as well.

Bertinelli’s reason for filing for divorce is unknown at this time.

Bertinelli’s ex-husband works as a financial planner, TV producer, and the CEO of the e-commerce firm Veebow.

Bertinelli previously stated that her brother, Patrick, introduced her to Vitale in 2004.

Bertinelli and Vitale both spoke to AARP about their relationship in 2010.

“Val and I were coming from a tough time and wanting to move on but didn’t want to trust anyone,” Vitale, who has four children from a previous marriage, said.

We had just completely understood each other.

My family is hers.

It was family at first sight, not love at first sight.”

Bertinelli also stated in the interview that she had no plans to remarry after her divorce from Eddie Van Halen.

Bertinelli and Van Halen married in 1981 and divorced in 2007. They have a son named Wolfgang together.

“After Ed and I divorced, I thought to myself, ‘I’ll finish raising my son, then go away, have about 40 cats, and just get nice and fat.’ I imagined I’d be alone for the rest of my life because I didn’t want the responsibility,” Bertinelli told AARP.

Despite their split, Bertinelli and Van Halen remained friends until his death in October 2020.

In 2011, Van Halen even attended the wedding of his ex-wife to Vitale.

Following the death of the rock star, the Food Network host opened up about her grief.

“We had some very difficult, very challenging times, but we also had some beautiful times,” she said on Instagram Live earlier this year.

And the wonderful thing about grief – the gift it gives you – is that it’s much easier to remember the beautiful moments with that person than it is to remember the challenging and difficult moments.”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https