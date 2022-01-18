Valerie Bertinelli on Eddie Van Halen’s (Exclusive) Deeper Love and If They Would Have Reunited

Valerie Bertinelli on Eddie Van Halen’s Deeper Love and If They Would Have Reunited (Exclusive)

Eddie Van Halen had a “deeper love” for Valerie Bertinelli.

In her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, the actress discusses her emotional relationship with the late rock star and their marriage, which ended in 2020.

She told ET’s Nischelle Turner that digging into her past involved “a lot of tears” but was also “very cathartic.”

“I was able to speak to it honestly and not stuff all of my grief down.”

Bertinelli, 61, explained, “I’m so used to stuffing all of my feelings down and not feeling them, and using food to avoid having to deal with my feelings.”

“It was also incredibly cathartic for me.”

If you are experiencing a particularly strong emotion, I would advise you to write it down.

It’s incredibly beneficial.”

Bertinelli and Van Halen began dating in 1980, and eight months later, they married.

Wolfgang was born in 1991 to the couple.

Four years after their separation, the actress filed for divorce in 2005.

Bertinelli has said over the years that Van Halen co-founder Eddie Van Halen was her soulmate.

“I believe that expressing regrets is acceptable.

Regrets, like mistakes, are a way for us to learn.

I have a lot of regrets in my life.

I wish I had had more time to spend with Ed.

You may have more than one soulmate, in my opinion.

“I believe souls come here to learn and grow with each other,” she explained. “I believe there is a familiarity with certain people that is like, ‘I get this person,’ and I believe that is part of what a soulmate is.”

“However, I believe it was something much deeper with Ed, and I believe our love evolved into more of a soul love.”

“When he was living in that big house alone for the last year of his life… I would have loved to have been over there more but then we had COVID,” she recalled.

“I didn’t want to make him sick, even though I wasn’t sick myself.”

The first year of COVID, we didn’t know much.”

Bertinelli married Tom after their divorce.

