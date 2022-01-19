Valerie Bertinelli on Her “Toxic Relationship” With Her Weight and Why She Isn’t a Diet Believer (Exclusive)

Valerie Bertinelli understands the difficulties of dealing with body image issues.

During an interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner, the Hot in Cleveland and Food Network star opened up about her “toxic relationship” with her weight and why she isn’t on any diets.

The 61-year-old actress discusses how she feels judged when she gains weight and how it affects her life in her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today (out now).

“It’s a very toxic relationship, and I don’t think it’s ever OK to be judged on your size,” she said.

“However, I learned at a young age that gaining weight made me unlovable — which is a lie.

It’s a lie that we’ve all learned, or at least a lot of us have learned, and we need to get it out of our system.

We’re all lovable in our own right.”

Bertinelli shared an emotional video of herself crying after having a bad day with her body image just a few months ago.

She admitted that she is “still on the other side” of her self-consciousness about her appearance.

“I still have my downfalls.

I posted something on Instagram a couple of weeks ago because I was having one of those self-hating moments.

“I felt myself spiraling, and I believe that’s when we need to stop and take stock of all the wonderful gifts we have in our lives,” she explained.

“Go outside in the rain, take your dog for a walk, or pet your cat.”

If you don’t have an animal, look in the mirror and tell yourself, “I love you just the way you are!”

Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom) shared a post on her Instagram account.

She was taught at a young age that to show love, you “create and make delicious food for people,” and now she’s ready to focus on herself rather than the number on the scale.

“I enjoy sharing it with them, and I don’t want to deny myself that opportunity any longer.”

I don’t want to rely on food for support.

“I still want to eat healthy, I still want to eat more vegetables and fruits, I still want to drink less alcohol and sugar, and I still want to move my body,” she explained.

