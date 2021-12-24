Valerie Bertinelli Posts Emotional Body Image Video

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Body Image Video

Valerie Bertinelli is confronting her body image head on.

On Thursday, the 61-year-old actress shared an emotional video on Instagram about a bad body image day.

“I’m standing in the rain because I’m trying to keep my mind from spiraling into a place of self-loathing because I saw a picture of myself today that made me want to do that,” Bertinelli said.

“I am not where I want to be in terms of my body right now,” she continued.

I’m not sure I’ll ever be, but seeing it right in front of me makes me want to go down that road.

And I’m trying my hardest to be more upbeat and joyful, hoping that my body will follow suit.

“I haven’t arrived.”

Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Bertinelli wrapped up the video by giving herself a pep talk, promising that she wouldn’t “focus on all the flaws and imperfections.”

“We can all give ourselves permission to be happy, to be deliberate about it, and to remember to be grateful,” she said.

“Even in the midst of the chaos, I am grateful.”

Because there’s still good in the midst of the chaos.”

Bertinelli isn’t afraid to speak openly about her body image.

In July, the weight-loss spokesperson opened up about body shaming after a stranger online told her she needed to lose weight.

The Food Network star shared an emotional video, saying she “made the mistake of reading the comments” while “going through some recipes online.”

“Someone…decided to point out to me that I need to lose weight,” she cried.

“…You’re not being cooperative.”

“My first thought when I see someone who has gained weight is that they are obviously going through something, because if I could lose weight and keep it off, I would,” she continued.

“However, I’m still dealing with it at 61 because I haven’t been successful with it my entire life.”

Do you think I’m not sick of it yet, lady?

Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom) shared this post.

Bertinelli has had a difficult year since divorcing her husband, Tom Vitale, last year.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Video About Body Image

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom)