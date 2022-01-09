Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Was Insecure in the 1970s Next to Co-Star Mackenzie Phillips on “One Day at a Time” Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Was Insecure in the 1970s Next to Co-Star Mackenzie Phillips on “One Day at a Time”

Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Was Insecure in the 1970s With Co-Star Mackenzie Phillips on “One Day at a Time” Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Was Insecure in the 1970s With Co-Star Mackenzie Phillips on “One Day at a Time” Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Was Insecure in the 1970s With

Valerie Bertinelli rose to fame on the CBS comedy One Day at a Time in the 1970s and 1980s.

When she first appeared on the show at the age of 15, the actor admitted in her memoir Losing It that she, like most girls her age, struggled with her body image.

Bertinelli claims that working with co-star Mackenzie Phillips at the time only added to her feelings.

Valerie Bertinelli, like most teenagers then and now, was concerned about her weight in 1975.

She was on a nationally broadcast television comedy at the age of 15 and was being scrutinized by the media.

In her 2008 memoir, the actor expressed regret over how she saw herself at the time.

“Remembering how much irrational, unnecessary pain I caused myself by believing I had a weight problem makes me sad,” she wrote.

Bertinelli said she went on a different diet “week to week” and eventually turned to diet pills, but she stopped taking them when the side effects, which included “huge, honking zits,” became too much for her.

“I came up with my own regimen because I wasn’t sure how much to take and was afraid of overdoing,” she wrote.

“I took half a pill before going to bed,” she said, and she noticed an improvement.

She eventually stopped taking the pills after realizing she “might get addicted to either the pills or the feeling, which I liked, of my stomach being empty, and I knew that was dangerous, if not potentially deadly territory.”

Bertinelli wrote that working with her co-star added to her concern “with the superficial,” and that she wanted to “turn heads as the ‘blue-jean baby LA lady’ Elton John sang about [in his song “Tiny Dancer].”

I’m not sure what that fox looked like.

I only knew she wasn’t me.

“Every day when I came to work and looked at Mac, who was built like a beanpole, I was reminded of that.”

With her 26-inch waist, her Ditto jeans were a perfect fit.

My slacks were 30 inches long.

Although my waist was 23 inches, I had to compensate for my hips.

So I felt obese next to her, even though I wasn’t overweight.”

