Valerie Bertinelli Says She Misses Eddie Van Halen: ‘I Wanted to Run Over There’

‘I Wanted to Run Over There,’ Valerie Bertinelli says about her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen.

Since the death of her first husband, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, in October of 2020, actress Valerie Bertinelli has been candid about her grief.

During a recent event promoting her upcoming memoir, Enough Already, she opened up about the ongoing loss she feels for Van Halen’s late founder, Eddie Van Halen.

Following a whirlwind romance that dominated tabloid headlines, Bertinelli and Van Halen married in 1981.

The young couple, who were both famous entertainers, were the talk of the town.

In 2007, the union that gave birth to Wolfgang, the only child, came to an end.

Van Halen was married to Janie Liszewski, his wife since 2009, at the time of his death at the age of 65.

In her 2008 book Losing It, the former Hot in Cleveland star revealed that her former father-in-law was shocked to learn she and his son were dating.

“When Ed and I first started dating and his father told him about me, Mr.

She wrote, “Van Halen didn’t like it.”

He exclaimed, ‘What the hell are you doing?’

Ed laughed as he said, ‘She’s only 15.’

‘You’re watching reruns, Dad,’ I say.

‘She’s 20,’ but I acted as if I were 15, insisting on a quick marriage.’

“What was I thinking, and what were we thinking?”

Following their divorce, the two remained friends and even attended each other’s new spouses’ weddings.

Bertinelli also paid Van Halen a visit while he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Bertinelli answered fans’ questions about her upcoming memoir, Enough Already, her career, and her life during an “ask me anything” event on talkshoplive.

It’s understandable that people were curious about her relationship with Van Halen and how she was feeling now, more than a year after his death.

“What do you miss about Eddie Van Halen the most?” a fan inquired.

Bertinelli began with, “Oh boy.”

“What I miss most about Ed is when [son]Wolfie was nominated for a Grammy,” she says.

The couple’s son, born in 1991, is a talented musician who released his debut album, Mammoth, in 2021.

For the album’s song “Distance,” he was recently nominated for a Grammy Award.

Bertinelli remembered, “[Ed] was the first person I wanted to call.”

“I desired…

