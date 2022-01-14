Valerie Bertinelli: She “Found Love in the Middle of Grief” During Her “Saddest” Year of Adulthood

Valerie Bertinelli: ‘I Found Love in the Middle of Grief’ During the ‘Saddest’ Year of Her Adult Life

Valerie Bertinelli’s perspective on many ideals she held dear shifted after a series of events in 2020 threw her life into disarray.

She made decisions that would change the way she lived her life in the future.

Bertinelli expressed her grief over the death of her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, whom she described as the “love of her life.”

Bertinelli, on the other hand, has “found love in the midst of grief” and turned a personal corner in the way she has chosen to move forward during her “saddest” year.

At the age of 15, Bertinelli landed the role of Barbara Cooper on the TV show One Day at a Time.

Throughout her life, she had problems with self-esteem.

As a result of her struggles, she has been fighting a public and private battle with her weight.

According to People Magazine, she publicly stated that she felt like a “tub of lard” when she was seen with One Day at a Time co-star Mackenzie Phillips.

This self-hatred lasted well into her twenties and beyond.

At the age of 46, she publicly began the Jenny Craig weight-loss program in the hopes of losing 30 pounds.

Instead, she dropped 50 pounds and gradually regained it over the years.

Bertinelli claimed she had a “come-to-Jesus” moment with herself in 2020, while Van Halen was battling cancer.

“Instead of stepping on the scale in the morning, I stand in front of the bathroom mirror and say, ‘Can I just not hate myself today?’ I’m not sure if this is a surrender or a declaration of war.”

Bertinelli is still mourning Van Halen’s death, which occurred in October.

The year is 2020.

“Ed is gone but still so present,” she wrote in her book “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today,” referring to his legendary contribution to the world of music as well as the good and bad memories she shared with him over the years.

In the aftermath of this devastating personal loss, Bertinelli claimed in a passage from her book that she had learned one important life lesson.

“Anyone who wants joy can find it without having to fix or change anything about themselves,” she wrote.

“This has somehow proven true during the strangest, saddest year of my adult life.”

Bertinelli went on to say, “I discovered love in the midst of grief.”

However, following Van’s death, she re-evaluated her life…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.