Valerie Bertinelli’s 3 Favorite Chicken Recipes from Food Network

Valerie Bertinelli’s Top 3 Chicken Recipes from Food Network

Take your next chicken dinner to the next level with Valerie Bertinelli’s three winning chicken dinners.

Even the pickiest eaters will enjoy the FoodNetwork host’s simple but satisfying main dishes featuring chicken.

On a sheet pan, Bertinelli roasts chicken pieces with vegetables for a juicy, crispy chicken dish that will be remembered for a long time.

This recipe gets its zing from smoked paprika and a quarter cup of sherry vinegar.

The Valerie’s Home Cooking host received a lot of positive feedback from Food Network reviewers for this delicious recipe.

“I liked it a lot.

This was quick, easy, and delicious, and my family raved about it, requesting that I make it again.

One home cook wrote, “The smoked paprika gave the chicken a nice flavor.”

“A definite winner!” said another fan. “We used chicken breasts and red wine vinegar because that’s what we had on hand.”

So simple and delicious.”

The full recipe and reviews can be found on the Food Network website.

Bertinelli credits her mother for the inspiration for this dish, which includes chicken thighs, mushrooms, garlic, red bell pepper, tomatoes, olives, and fresh herbs.

The beauty of this Italian comfort food is that it can be prepared in one pan or skillet and cooked on its own.

Everything has been simmering for nearly half an hour.

The end result is a delectable, fragrant dish that you’ll want to make again and again.

Reviewers on Food Network raved about Bertinelli’s one-pan wonder, writing, “This is a family favorite! Even MORE delicious the next day” and “So much flavor and so easy to make.”

Valerie’s garlicky polenta was the perfect complement.”

On the Food Network website, you can find the complete recipe as well as user reviews.

On my Instagram stories, I’m making crispy skin chicken cacciatore pic.twitter.comgDsVhXZAfd

Bertinelli’s recipe uses an entire head of heirloom garlic, making it the perfect chicken dish for garlic fans.

This garlic is “not as long-lasting as the commercial varieties at the grocery store, has a more intense flavor, and cooks up sweeter,” according to the Kids Baking Championship co-star on the cable channel’s website. It’s a flavorful, filling treat of a meal.

Bertinelli starts the dish in a cast iron pan, sauteeing the chicken in oil until it’s just crispy, as shown in the Food Network video for the recipe.

She adds the garlic cloves and stirs them in…

