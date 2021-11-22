Valerie Bertinelli’s Carrot Cake “Is on Another Level” (and Don’t Forget the Cream Cheese Frosting)

It’s the holiday season, and there’s nothing like a good dessert to bring back memories of previous holidays.

Valerie Bertinelli, a Food Network host, recently shared one of her favorite Thanksgiving desserts on social media: her mother’s (unforgettable) Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting.

Here’s what the former One Day at a Time star had to say, as well as a recipe for her stunning holiday dessert.

On her website, the actor fondly remembered her mother’s moist and delicious carrot cake, as well as the dessert’s early reputation as a health food.

“Carrot cake appeared on menus and on our family’s dinner table in the 1970s, like it did for many other people my age,” Bertinelli wrote.

“It had the luster of healthiness, I suppose, because of the carrots and the fruit used to sweeten and moisten the cake, and that was and still is fine with me.

Any day, I’ll take a healthy cake.”

The decadent cream cheese frosting on her mother’s carrot cake, on the other hand, set it apart from the rest: “Don’t even look for health benefits here.

This cake, on the other hand, became an exciting opportunity for me to enjoy this rich, creamy frosting from the moment I took my first bite.”

While this cake (the full recipe can be found on Bertinelli’s website) may appear difficult to make, it is simple to put together and can be fun to make with even the youngest bakers.

Grated carrots, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, ground cinnamon, salt, eggs, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract are all needed for the cake.

Have powdered sugar, one package of softened cream cheese, softened butter, and chopped pecans on hand for the frosting.

In a mixing bowl, combine the carrots, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.

Combine the wet ingredients in a mixing bowl, then gradually add the flour mixture.

Divide the batter evenly between two greased 9-inch round cake pans.

Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees F, then cool completely.

While the cake cools, make the frosting: in a mixer, combine all of the frosting ingredients except the pecans, which should be stirred in.

Spread the frosting between the two cake layers and on top, sprinkling a few more chopped pecans on top.

