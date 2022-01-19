Valerie Bertinelli’s Most (Unflinchingly) Honest Book Is ‘Enough Already.’

Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, a new memoir by actress Valerie Bertinelli, was released today on bookshelves and e-readers.

Everything appears to be unpacked by the Food Network host.

This is Valerie Bertinelli’s most honest book yet, covering everything from the death of her former husband Eddie Van Halen to the grief she and her son Wolfgang experienced together, her second career as a culinary personality on Food Network, and the body image issues she claims have plagued her for the majority of her life.

Bertinelli begins each chapter of her new memoir with a memory or event from her life.

She discusses her insecurity while working with her Hot in Cleveland co-stars, as well as her newfound career with Food Network, which was initially marred by imposter syndrome.

Bertinelli also talked about how she stood by Van Halen during his cancer battle (some of her last words to him were, “Maybe next time we’ll get it right”) and the devastating loss she and Wolfgang went through after his death.

Recipes like the Hot Spinach and Crab Dip Van Halen ate while visiting Bertinelli and their son in 2019 are sprinkled throughout the book.

She also includes a recipe for Bami Goreng, an Indonesian dish taught to her by her former mother-in-law, as well as her mother’s famous lasagna.

“Even when you’re going through all of the pain, love is so important to remember.”

In her intimate new memoir “Enough Already,” Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) opens up about her life’s successes and struggles. pic.twitter.comAjMrhLdg9h

Losing It – and Gaining My Life Back, One Pound at a Time, was published in 2008, and its follow-up, Finding It: And Satisfying My Hunger for Life Without Opening the Fridge, was published in 2009.

Both books dealt with the actor’s lifelong self-image and weight issues.

Bertinelli’s latest memoir, written at the age of 61, finds her examining what she now realizes were flawed mindsets and behaviors.

“My previous books reflected the mindset of someone who felt broken all the time,” Bertinelli writes.

I saw flaws and imperfections in the mirror.

[I] was always trying to improve myself in some way.

“I was always telling myself, ‘No,’ ‘Don’t,’ ‘You were bad today,’ ‘You cheated,’ and so on.”

“Why couldn’t I see the best of myself…?” she wonders in Enough Already.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“Love is just so important to remember, even when you’re going through all of the pain.” Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) opens up about her life’s successes and struggles in her intimate new memoir “Enough Already.” pic.twitter.com/AjMrhLdg9h — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 18, 2022