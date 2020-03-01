Van Eyck regains its splendor

Fifteen days after his birth, in 1500, Emperor Charles V was baptized in the cathedral of San Bavón, in Ghent. The verticality of the central nave was covered with flamenco tapestries with gold and silver threads; Gothic stained glass served the function of transforming the interior with a light different from that of the world. A walkway was built with forty arches representing the future states of the newborn and one of the godmothers, Margarita de York, carried the baby sitting on a throne preceded by the lavish royal entourage. This baptism worked in the manner of a coronation, establishing the Burgundian ritual in the Spanish crown. But the pomp and solemnity failed to prevent, when entering the cathedral, the eyes turned to the Vijd chapel. There, in 1432, the Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, the Ghent Polyptych, painted by Hubert and Jan van Eyck, was inaugurated, offering a marveling audience a new way of seeing art.

In 2012 the restoration work of the Polyptych began. In the first phase, when lifting the different layers of varnish, large areas of repainting were discovered that kept the Eyckian work hidden. For the first time in centuries it was possible to see the exterior panels in their original state: colors of skies and cities, light bathing the skin of their characters and the illusion of the touch of simulated marble in the statues of the two San Juanes. Findings that allow you to intuit and sew many mysteries of the painting of

Jan Van Eyck (h. 1390 – Bruges, 1441). That was the germ of this unrepeatable exhibition that presents the eight tables before they return, forever, to the cathedral of San Bavón. They structure the thirteen rooms with almost one hundred works distributed among Masaccio, Pisanello or Fra Angelico, their Italian contemporaries, some of their Flemish contemporaries and, above all, thirteen of the twenty paintings that are known in the world of Jan van Eyck. Collection never seen before.

Silks and patrons

The birth of Flemish painting was determined by the French defeat in Azincourt, which marks the collapse of France for decades. Apart from the Franco-English war, Flanders focuses on its trade vocation. The murder in 1419 of the Duke of Burgundy, John without Fear, pushes his son, Philip the Good, to separate from the Valois and move the capital from Dijon to Bruges, that protected and free city to which goods from the Mediterranean flowed, of the Baltic and East: spices and pearls, Turkish carpets, silks from Syria … objects that will flood the spaces between the Virgins, the altars and the donors of Van Eyck. Bruges was, then, the center of a thriving school of illuminators. Among them and under the influence of the greatest sculptor of the time, Claus Sluter, Van Eyck begins to paint folds of mantles with the volume of the sculpture of the porches, faces of saints crunched by gestures of pain and let his painting be born from the Preciousness of the books of Hours. The court of the Duke of Burgundy was a paradise for fortunes such as those of the Italian banker Tommaso Portinari or that of Chancellor Nicolás Rolin, who engendered patronage. In this environment, in May 1425, Jan van Eyck is appointed court painter of Philip the Good, for which he undertakes several distant journeys of which only one destination is known: the Iberian Peninsula.

Van Eyck brought the oil technique to its limits, recreating all possible textures

Who was Jan van Eyck? What does your optical revolution respond to? What pushed you to paint like this?

It could be said that the painter enslaved the light, subdued it until he could illuminate every corner of his paintings. For this he used tools known since ancient times that he was tame. The latest scientific analyzes show that he took advantage of the oil technique and took it to its limits by reproducing all possible textures: from silk to hair, stained glass to glaze of tile floors, crowns, the light of a child’s skin and the matte tone of an old man’s hand, books, bookbinding with his gold letters, the heavens and the pale glow of the dwindling light. And so it represented the breeze of a forest, the rays between the gothic windows of a church and all the reflection of a city on a piece of lake at the bottom of a San Francisco whose stigmas had the precise brightness in each blood clot. Everything in nature was transferred by his brush: diagnoses of skin diseases have been made and no one, except Leonardo, managed to paint with such precision the human eye, its eyelids, its veins and the bottom of a fixed gaze.

Erwin Panofsky showed that Van Eyck had no interest in applying mathematical laws of perspective as his Florentine contemporaries did. He found an empirical solution for the representation of a convincing space based on direct observation. With it he came to create unfolded perspectives: from the panoramas with horizons as real as implausible to the most detailed details; what Panofsky defined as the juxtaposition of his microscopic and telescopic gaze. And so, in the foreground are the interiors in which his characters live, that intimacy that fascinates us today because we recognize in it our world, the modern world of the concrete individual and his things: gloves and carpets, musical instruments, lilies and lecterns . In turn, and behind or something above, another scene develops behind a window or a balcony: the view of a Flemish city, its towers, steeples and streets that are lost in a horizon of calm skies. Infinite and millimeter landscapes.

Exact light

Van Eyck suffered from an obsessive fixation because of the way light covers and forms images from reflection and refraction. The mirror must have permeated his world not only as an object, but also as a metaphor. He was an expert in geometry, in archeology, but above all, he knew optics. Van Eyck used it and perfected it until it developed a revolution that still shocks us today. The illumination of the Políptico de Ghent corresponds to the natural incidence of light through the windows of the Vijd chapel. Throughout the altarpiece the light falls from the upper right corner, like sunlight in the chapel on a sunny afternoon in late spring or early summer. The degree of coherence in the lighting of the entire altarpiece is of almost photographic accuracy. There are hundreds of details, even the reflection of a window in the great central sapphire of the brooch of the major angel in the scene of the Singing Angels. The tracery of that window was scratched with the tip of its brush, saturated with white paint, using the sgraffito technique.

Flowing water

The mastery of the water that flows and splashes in the fountain of the Políptico, as well as in La Virgen de la Fuente, is magical. Illumination plays a central role in its realism, but so does the movement: the jump of each drop. The water flowing from the mouths of both sources is painted in fine, white, irregular and intermittent lines. It’s as if Van Eyck had spent an afternoon with Bill Viola watching their videos of stopped water together.

In Flanders there was no rebirth as such, but individuality was also discovered

The exhibition faces Flemish paintings to its Italian contemporaries in a dialogue that reaffirms the question: What makes Van Eyck appear as a comet flying over the 1430s in the European artistic firmament? At the beginning of the 15th century we attended one of the greatest revolutions in the history of painting. While Van Eyck paints the Polyptych in Ghent, Masaccio paints the Brancacci chapel in Florence. Italy founded the form on the concept, Flanders on the experience. These two major works born, almost simultaneously, of men so different in origin and tradition are the pillars of a new painting.

Masaccio continued to paint the fresco and the walls of the Brancacci chapel, with his Adam and Eve with a firm step and gesture of anguish in the Expulsion from Paradise, which today cannot accompany their namesakes of Ghent, more serene, more disturbing. However, there are other revolutionaries of Italian optics: Gentile da Fabiano, Fra Angelico, Filippo Lippi … in front of the flamingos. The comparisons are interesting: the taste of the Italians for the gold leaf against the naturalistic approach of Eyckian painting that replaces the old-fashioned golden backgrounds with landscapes, or the halos, which are no longer large discs that surround the heads, in favor of lighter golden rays.

The penultimate room of the exhibition, dedicated to the portrait, is perhaps the most overwhelming. Tzvetan Todorov said that when the halls of a large European museum are toured, a radical change in the very nature of the paintings is evident when it is passed, say, from 1350 to 1450. He explained that in northern Europe there is no Renaissance in the sense of rediscovery of the Greek and Roman civilization as a means to do something new. What is attended, rather, is the search for a new way to account for new experiences. The common denominator of these changes is not the rediscovery of antiquity, but the discovery of individuality. Therefore, at this time the individual portrait is invented. Men have taken the place of God in the system of universal symbolism.

Absences

And so, after the Crucifixions and Annunciations, this exhibition closes with the heroes of the new times. There are six portraits of Jan van Eyck, in front of his Italian contemporaries: Pisanello, Michele Giambono … Then, in the middle of this room, we have the only doubt about this extraordinary exhibition: Where is Antonello da Messina with his fine oils on board? Even more … Where are the great Venetian fourcentistas: Vittore Carpaccio, Gentile and Giovanni Bellini?

We squint and invent a single imaginary room, dark, empty. They are only Man with red headdress (1433) by Jan Van Eyck in front of Portrait of a man with red cap (1485) by Vittore Carpaccio. That would be a fight of giants: what two looks, face to face.

Jan van Eyck left it written in his currency: “Als ich can”, I did my best.

«Portrait of a Man with a Blue Headdress» (c. 1430), by Jan Van EyckJan Van Eyck

An optical revolution

. Ghent Fine Arts Museum. Commissioners: Till-Holger Borchert, Maximiliaan Martens and Jan Dumolyn. Until April 30. .