Van loses control and ploughs into house hitting young child inside living room

A child cheated death in a freak accident when a van ploughed into a house and ran the youngster over in the living room.

Emergency services were called to the semi-detached property in the Northfield area of Birmingham this morning.

The driver managed to scramble to safety by climbing out the back of the Volkswagen van and she was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A child who was playing in the living room at the time of the crash also sustained minor injuries.

For updates on coronavirus, follow our live blog HERE

Dramatic pictures show the silver van completely embedded in the house.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single van which was inside the property.

“The driver, a woman, had managed to self-extricate through the back door of the van.

“She was treated for minor injuries before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“Crews also treated a child, who was inside the property at the time of the collision, for minor injuries and they were discharged at the scene.”

Kings Norton Fire Service tweeted : “Kings Norton Crew along with @Northfieldfire & @TechRescueWMFS are dealing with a van that has driven into a house.

“Please drive carefully & safely #readyWillingAble.”