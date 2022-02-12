VandA’s Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, review: the woman behind the bunnies and hedgehogs

Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, VandA, review: the woman behind the hedgehogs and bunnies

The author’s drawings, photographs, and personal effects on display in this new exhibition demonstrate a keen interest in science as well as a love of the countryside.

Did you know that Jemima Puddle-Duck is known in the Netherlands as Kwakkel Waggel-Eend? I believe Beatrix Potter’s pitter-pattery, lippety-loppety prose would translate beautifully into Dutch based on that name alone.

While Potter’s beautifully observed watercolour illustrations are well-deservedly celebrated, the playful rhythm of her language contributes significantly to the pleasure of reading and being read her books.

Potter authored the stories of Peter Rabbit, Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, Jeremy Fisher, and friends, which spoke knowingly to adults and children alike, and was born in 1866 in London (a city she despised but which, alas, remained her home until her forties).

Her characters may be anatomically identical to their creature counterparts, but they are plagued by human readers’ aspirations, vexations, and petty snobbery.

With a wink and a twinkling smile, Potter composes picture and prose.

The VandA aim for a similar intergenerational appeal in their celebration of Beatrix Potter’s life and work, Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature.

Potter’s paintings and photographs are displayed at various heights, and children are addressed directly through their own exhibition texts.

For those who want to return to the stories, there are reading seats and shelves of books available.

Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle’s laundry basket is hung in front of a mirror for the kids to try on.

Four microscopes are mounted on a low table in a section dedicated to Potter’s scientific interests, ready to inspect specimens.

The suggestion that the exhibition space is secretly home to small creatures scuttling away behind the wood paneling is the most magical of all.

Shadows of mice, moths, and beetles appear and disappear as if they had climbed inside the light boxes containing exhibition text: if you listen carefully, you might hear squeaking through the wall.

Although charming for children, there is a Potter-esque wink here for adults, who are well aware that such creatures are unwelcome in a museum full of priceless paper and cloth.

Other places, on the other hand, it can feel as if the needs of children and adults are at odds.

The VandA and the National Trust have collaborated on this Potter-fest.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, VandA, review: the woman behind the bunnies and hedgehogs