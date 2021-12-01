‘Vanderpump Rules’ Charli supports Katie Maloney-Schwartz, saying, “I don’t love it” when it comes to Schwartz and Sandy’s name.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Charli Backs Katie Maloney-Schwartz: ‘I Don’t Love It’ When It Comes to Schwartz and Sandy’s Name

Vanderpump Rules’ Charli Burnett sided with Katie Maloney-Schwartz on the name “Schwartz and Sandy’s” for the new restaurant.

She dislikes the name, and she believes Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz should have given Maloney-Schwartz a bigger role rather than pushing her to the side.

During the most recent Vanderpump Rules episode, Sandoval and Maloney-Schwartz’s feud over the restaurant came to a head.

Unfortunately, Maloney-Schwartz’s husband, Tom Schwartz, agreed that his wife shouldn’t be involved in the business and that she should back off.

Burnett doesn’t seem to think that was a good idea, particularly for the new company.

Burnett, like Maloney-Schwartz, believes Schwartz and Sandoval could have done a better job naming the new restaurant.

On the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, she said of the name, “I don’t love it.”

“I’m sure there were other options.”

“And I will say that after getting to know Katie better this season and really hanging out with her outside of the show, I think Katie would be really good at helping at the bar, like in the restaurant,” she added.

“And she’d be a natural at it.”

I thought she was perfect when I found out she had spent her entire life running her family’s restaurant.

And I also believe that if my husband were to invest our money in something, I would want to know how things were going.

Especially if it was money I was handing over.”

So, on Vanderpump Rules, is Sandoval being too controlling or overbearing?

“I have the impression that Tom is Tom,” Charli Burnett said.

“You know, I think we all expect him to be a little bit overbearing because he just wants things done right.”

Which I adore and which we’ve all learned.

That’s fantastic.”

“However, I can see how it could be frustrating from Katie’s perspective,” she continued.

“Because I believe Ariana [Madix] and Tom’s relationship is a little different than Katie and Tom’s.”

They’re married, after all.

Their financial situation appears to be fairly well-organized.

Tom and Ariana, on the other hand, are a little more…

