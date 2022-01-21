‘Vanderpump Rules’: Katie Maloney Responds to Fans Criticizing Raquel Leviss’ ‘Unflattering Photo’

Katie Maloney Defends Raquel Leviss’ ‘Unflattering Photo’

On Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney is one of the last OG stars.

Since the show’s premiere on Bravo in 2013, the entrepreneur and former waitress has lived her life in front of the camera.

She has shared her weight loss journey on the reality show throughout her time there.

Many fans sympathize with her, and after co-star Raquel Leviss shared a photo, some fans chastised her, but Maloney is fighting back.

Maloney celebrated her birthday recently, and many of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars wished her well.

Leviss was one of the Bravo stars who sent a happy birthday message to Maloney.

Some fans, however, thought Leviss was shading Maloney because the photo he used of the two of them was “unflattering” to her.

Now, Maloney is retorting with a powerful message, disputing Leviss’ claim that the photo was shared with a hidden agenda.

Maloney began, “I wanted to post this photo that Raquel had posted on her story the other night, wishing me a happy birthday,”

“Now she’s being told this is’mean,’ and I’m being told I should be ‘pi–ed.’ Neither of these things are true.”

Maloney explained that her issue is that some people assumed it was an “unflattering photo” of her, and she would agree and be angry with Leviss if that was the case.

“When I first saw this, I thought to myself, ‘omg, I look really happy, like that’s a genuine smile right there,'” she continued.

“I’m not blind; the expression I’m wearing has given me about 12 chins.”

I’ve been hearing for far too long that I should be ashamed of my body, that I should be ashamed of my weight gain, loss, and that I should dress for my body.”

People criticizing Maloney’s photos for their “unflattering bits” or “bad angles” messed with her emotions, she said, and she stopped taking photos.

She expressed concern at one point about “more judgment and criticism from people.”

“Being able to look at the photo and not feel ashamed but only happiness because I appear to be in such good spirits shows me that the work I’ve been doing is improving my self-esteem.”

Self-hatred is more harmful than criticism from others.

So, be kind to yourself; it’s not always easy; I have good days and bad days, but I’m working on it…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.