Vanesa Martín sings for her parents and other heroes in the fight against COVID-19

Day after day, the artist Vanesa Martin He speaks from confinement with his parents, both hospital employees. From them you know first hand what it is work without adequate means of protection against coronavirus And for them, and for the rest of the heroes of this fight, he wanted to contribute his help.

“I didn’t want to sit idly by. From my parents, who work in cleaning and maintaining a hospital, I know the lack of material. Feeling devoid of something so contagious motivated me to want to contribute, “he says of the genesis of ‘A song to life’, the proceeds of which will go to the plan with which the Red Cross tries to alleviate the effects of COVID-19.

It is not a new topic, but it is unpublished. “It’s like songs have a moment to go out into the world. 10 days ago I got up and thought about this letter, which is as if it were written for what is happening today ”, he tells about what he defines as“ a hymn to the value of union, empathy and solidarity ”.

«There are naked heroes who unfurled the flag of solidarity, professionalism, knowledge, courage and dedication. People who fill hospitals, avenues, highways, supermarkets, pharmacies, neighboring houses with encouragement, now becoming transparent, ”he writes as an analysis of the situation.

Determined to tune into that effort, from her confinement she contacted the musicians and the producer and co-author of the topic, David Santisteban, to work remotely “in a process all homemade but developed with much love and enthusiasm” and thus illuminate the aforementioned ‘A song to life’.

«I hope the crisis brings out the best in everyone and know how to take stock. It is everyone’s responsibility to recover and return to normal. Furthermore, I am confident that scientists will find a vaccine that makes us feel more protected, “he reflects, after remembering so many people who have lost their jobs and also” friends “who have had to close their businesses.

For all of them, both the song and the video clip are available on the artist’s website, where a link has also been established to facilitate the direct donation to the cause of the Red Cross Plan RESPONDE, which aims to reach more than 1.3 million people on various fronts, such as the homeless and the nursing homes.

«The loneliness of this disease is terrible and I am very sorry especially for the elderly, who have lived through very hard things like war and post-war. Now they have to live this … «, he laments.

In your opinion, it is “a generation that has struggled so hard to make us a kinder country in terms of rights, social liberties and progress that they deserve that we give back some of all this «.

“With this motivation of the song we have been very excited the last week of confinement”, relates Martín, who claims to carry the bull run “very well” in any case, accustomed as she is to the dead times between tours and the album composition process.

In addition to reading and enjoying his dogs, he now spends his time starting to fix songs and build more songs for his next album, plans that he has anticipated after the coronavirus disrupted the last three concerts of his successful last tour, in the one who presented her work ‘All the women who live in me’ (2018).

«The worst thing about all this is not being able to hug my family, my parents and my brothers, but there is one day less of all this «, optimistic apostille.