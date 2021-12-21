Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony continue their ‘Christmas tradition’ of ice skating at Rockefeller Center.

Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony continue the ‘Christmas tradition’ of ice skating at Rockefeller Center.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters went ice skating in New York City to ring in the holidays.

Vanessa and her three daughters — Natalia, 18, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2 — were joined on the ice by family friend La La Anthony at the famous Rockefeller Center skating rink.

Vanessa posted a photo of herself, her daughters, and La La on the ice in front of the famous golden Prometheus statue at Rockefeller Center.

Natalia and Vanessa are in the background of the photo, standing behind Bianka and Capri, who are learning to skate on kid-friendly penguin ski toys.

Meanwhile, La La appears to be the sole owner of one of the penguin ski toys.

Vanessa captioned the cheerful post, “@rockefellercenter Christmas Tradition with my girls.”

As evidenced by a post she shared (and Vanessa later reposted) showing her attempt at skating with the penguin learning tool, it appears La La does not know how to ice skate.

“This is the type of s**t @vanessabryant persuades me to do,” La La wrote on Instagram, which Vanessa retweeted with the caption, “I love you @lala.”

Vanessa later posted a video of La La trying her hardest to stay upright while on the ice, along with a special message for her bestie.

“Get you a friend who loves you and will support all of your crazy ideas… I love you @lala (btw, I’m laughing with you),” Vanessa wrote.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Vanessa Bryant Keeps Up ‘Christmas Tradition’ Of Ice Skating at Rockefeller Center With Kids and La La Anthony