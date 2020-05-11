Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Mother’s Day With Heartwarming Presents From Her Daughter Natalia

Following the tragic loss of her daughter Gianna Bryant and her husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant continues to be surrounded by a strong support system and continues to be showered with love.

On Mother’s Day, the 38-year-old shared the many thoughtful gifts she received from couple Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singer Ciara, TV personality La La Anthony, basketball player Julius Randle and co-founder of Lil’ Libros Patty Rodriguez.

But the best gifts of all came from her daughter Natalia Bryant and Natalia’s baby sisters.

Vanessa shared to her Instagram Story that her daughter’s had gifted her a book titled, Why I Love My Mom.

“I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri!” she wrote alongside a picture of the book. “Thank you!”

Vanessa’s eldest daughter Natalia also took to her Instagram to share a collage of pics with her mom. She captioned her post, “Happy Mother’s Day!”

In a separate post, Vanessa wrote: “I love being your mama @nataliabryant , Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld You are all the very best of mommy and daddy.”

Aside from the thoughtful gifts her daughters gifted her, Ciara also gifted Vanessa a necklace with her daughter’s initials.

“Koko” for Capri, “BB” for Bianka, “Gigi” for Gianna and “Nani” for Natalia.

“I [heart emoji] u. Thank you @ciara,” wrote Vanessa.

She also shared the different flower bouquets she received from La La and other good friends.

Today marks the first Mother’s Day since the death of her daughter Gianna and the late Lakers legend back in January of this year.

Last week, Vanessa also celebrated her birthday with an unexpected letter from her late husband.

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today,” she shared. “The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover.”

Vanessa continued, “Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita—my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish.”

Her birthday was also just days after her daughter Gianna would have turned 14.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you,” Vanessa wrote at the time. “You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

She added, “Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! I miss your smile everyday but I know you’re always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy. I LOVE YOU.”