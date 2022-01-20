Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, and others are honoring Natalia Bryant’s “Golden” Birthday.

Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, and others are all celebrating Natalia Bryant’s “Golden” Birthday.

Natalia Bryant has accomplished more in her short life than most people do in a lifetime.

Jan. is now celebrating her golden birthday.

She’s 19 years old and has big ambitions.

Greetings, year 19!

Natalia Bryant’s birthday was in January.

Her mother Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet message for her oldest daughter on Instagram in honor of her 19th birthday.

Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of Natalia smiling in a blue turtleneck sweater, “Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant!!!”

“It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We adore you!!!! (hashtag)19,” the message reads.

Many of her celebrity friends and colleagues feel the same way.

Ciara commented on the post, “HBD Nani Boo!”

“We adore you!” Jennifer Hudson added, “Happy birthday!” Viola Davis added, “Happy happy birthday Ms. Hudson!”

The best is yet to come, Natalia.”

Indeed, following a watershed year in which she enrolled at the University of Southern California, signed a modeling contract, and appeared in Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park campaign, it’s clear that Kobe Bryant’s daughter is only getting started. What’s next? Well, she has big dreams, which include winning an Academy Award like her late Lakers legend father.

Natalia, a film studies major, told her modeling agency IMG Models in September, “So in 10 years I want to win an Oscar.”

“I’m not sure for what or in what Oscar category, but it’s on my wish list.”

And I’d like to make a film in which I can incorporate fashion and, well, fashion aspects.

And I think that combining my two loves is just incredible.

That’s something I’d like to be capable of.”

Another important mission: honoring her father’s and late sister Gianna Bryant’s legacies, particularly in the presence of her younger siblings Bianka, 5, and Capri Bryant, 2.

During an interview for Teen Vogue’s September cover story, she said, “[For] my little sisters, [we’re] trying to keep that memory for them.”

“I’m also trying to remember to live each day as if it were their last.”