Vanessa Bryant Expresses Her Condolences on the Death of ‘Sweet’ Dog Crucio, Saying, ‘Thank You For Everything.’

Vanessa Bryant, the late basketball player Kobe Bryant’s wife, is grieving the loss of her family’s dog.

“Crucio, we adore you.”

Vanessa, 39, wrote on Instagram on Friday, February 11: “Thank you for everything sweet boy.”

“Thank you for keeping an eye on us.”

(hashtag)GoodBoy (hashtag)RestEasy.”

The former model posted a slideshow of photos of her black lab over the years, including one in which two of her daughters — Natalia, 19, Gianna, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2 — cuddled the dog.

Kris Jenner responded, “I’m sorry Vanessa, we all love you.”

“We’re sending you so much love,” Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wrote.

“I truly have no words except for the fact that Crucio was the best dog I could have ever asked for,” Natalia wrote on Instagram on Friday, in an emotional tribute to the longtime family pet.

“To the most beautiful, loving, selfless, and brave dog in the world, you will be forever missed.”

Following the dog’s death, a number of famous friends of the University of Southern California college student expressed their condolences.

“I’m so sorry, my love,” Aoki Lee Simmons, the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, said.

Vanessa had mentioned a month ago how Crucio, who is named after a Harry Potter spell, had helped her get through some difficult times.

“Crucio (always tries to lick my tears. ),” the founder of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation wrote on Instagram in January, alongside a video of the dog licking her face.

Crucio’s death comes nearly two years after his daughter Gianna was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

In their honor, sculptor Dan Medina erected a statue of the father-daughter duo at the Calabasas, California, location, which was dedicated last month.

Kobe was depicted in his Lakers jersey, smiling down at this young daughter with his arm around her, on the brass monument.

The was inscribed on a plaque at the base.

Vanessa Bryant Mourns the Death of ‘Sweet’ Dog Crucio: ‘Thank You For Everything’