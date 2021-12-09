Vanessa Bryant Opens Up About Her ‘Fear’ of Kobe’s Crash Photos Leaking After Taunts

Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County over photos of her husband, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa described living in fear of the photos going viral in a new court filing obtained by the Washington Post this week.

She spoke about her ongoing distress as a result of learning that the photos had been shared.

According to Yahoo Sports, Bryant said in the filing, “These deputies and firefighters took the worst thing that has ever happened to me — the worst thing that could happen to any mother or spouse — and made it worse.”

“I’ll never be able to get over the pain of knowing that the people in charge of keeping us safe treated Kobe and Gianna with such callous disregard.”

“For the rest of my life, one of two things will happen: either close-up photos of my husband’s and daughter’s bodies will go viral online, or I will continue to live in fear of that happening,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Villanueva claimed in March 2020 that the photos taken by eight deputies had been deleted.

“That was my No. 1 choice.”

“My number one priority was to make sure those photos didn’t exist anymore,” Villanueva told NBC4 at the time.

“We tracked down the deputies involved; they came to the station on their own and admitted to taking them and deleting them.”

And we’re happy that those involved did that.” According to the county, Bryant is suffering from emotional distress as a result of the loss of her husband and daughter, not the photos.

People have threatened to leak the photos or “posting fake images of my husband’s dead body,” according to Bryant, who claims she has been taunted online.

“The gratuitous sharing continued in the days and weeks afterward, including such outrageous conduct as flaunting the photos in a bar while pantomiming dismemberment and showing off the photos over cocktails at an awards gala,” Bryant’s legal team alleges in a separate filing.

“While sharing the photos, one deputy guffawed, while another described the crash victims’ remains as ‘hamburgers’ and ‘piles of meat.'”

