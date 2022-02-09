Vanessa Bryant says she and her daughters will “always fight” to keep Kobe’s legacy alive.

Vanessa Bryant talks about how she and her daughters will “always fight” to keep Kobe’s legacy alive.

Vanessa Bryant spoke about how she plans to keep Kobe Bryant’s spirit alive with their daughters at the 3rd annual Sports Power Brunch Presented by Champion.

Vanessa Bryant is a strong advocate for female empowerment.

The late Kobe Bryant’s widow was honored at the 3rd annual Sports Power Brunch Presented by Champion, which honored powerful women in sports and entertainment just days before Super Bowl LIV.

(8)

Vanessa, 39, received the Be Your Own Champion Award for her work with Mamba andamp; Mambacita Sports Foundation, arriving in a floor-length hot pink dress, matching pink stilettos, and her hair tossed in voluminous curls.

“As a mother of four strong girls, I am committed to not only leveling but also elevating the playing field for girls,” she said in her speech on Feb.

a)

“I want to teach our children that girls are just as good as boys, and sometimes even better.”

Along with daughter Gianna “Gigi,” who died in a helicopter crash with her NBA star father in January 2020 at the age of 13, Vanessa is also the mother of daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 2, whom she shares with Kobe.

“I want to provide young girls with opportunities to showcase their talents and to dominate in their fields,” she said at the Los Angeles event, adding, “It was important to Kobe, it was exemplified by Gigi, and it is something that Natalia, Bianka, Capri, and I will always fight for.”

Vanessa clarified that at the camp, boys and girls run drills and play together, as the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation recently launched its first inaugural skills academy and invited several chapters of the Boys and Girls Club to participate.

She explained that she made the decision because she wants to “elevate” the way boys and girls view each other at a young age—”as teammates versus competitors.”

“If they’re taught how to share common goals and compete together to achieve them,” she continued, “those skills will not only help them grow as children, but also in business and in future relationships as adults.”

Vanessa emphasized that this isn’t just a personal passion for her, but also a passion for…

Latest News from Infosurhoy