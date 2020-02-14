Vanessa Bryant Sends Love to Her “Forever Valentine” Kobe Bryant in Touching Tribute

Vanessa Bryant is sending even more love to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant this Valentine’s Day.

She took to Instagram on Friday to post a special tribute to her late husband, as well as their beloved GiGi. Vanessa’s post was a throwback photo of her sitting on Kobe’s lap, the basketball star kissing her cheek as she smiled for the camera. The song playing overtop the photo is Lauryn Hill‘s “Tell Him.” In her caption, the 37-year-old revealed that Valentine’s Day was the former Lakers player’s favorite holiday.

As she wrote in the touching tribute to her late husband, “To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. song: Tell Him @mslaurynhill.”

She also posted the image and song on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, Hill is heard singing, “Make me unselfish without bein’ blind / Though I may suffer, I’ll envy it not / And endure what comes / ‘Cause he’s all that I got and I tell him / Tell him I need him.”

It’s been two weeks since the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe, Gianna and seven others. The father and daughter were laid to rest on Feb. 7 a private ceremony.

A public memorial will be held for Kobe and GiGi at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. The event has been titled “A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.”

Registration for tickets for the memorial was opened today and will remain open through Monday, Feb. 17. Fans of the late star can sign up for tickets here.