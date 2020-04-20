Vanessa Bryant Shares Adorable Family Video With Daughters Natalia and Bianka

The Bryant girls are our new favorite TikTok stars.

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video of her daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, to Instagram. Designed to be a dance video, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant‘s eldest daughter was joined by her two cousins to perform a choreographed dance to “We Rock” from the Disney Channel film Camp Rock on TikTok. But much to their surprise, little Bianka was waiting in the wings to make an epic cameo.

Shortly after the trio kicked off the video, the toddler, who was sporting an L.A. Lakers t-shirt and a yellow bow in her hair, jumped into the frame and began busting a move. Stunned, Natalia and her cousins let the little one have the spotlight as she continued to show off her dance moves. And, it wasn’t before long that they were all copying her adorable dance.

Vanessa re-posted the video to her Instagram account, adding the caption: “Little sister. Bianka Bella BB Kiddo @nataliabryant #family #cousins.”

After sharing the video, Vanessa’s celeb pals couldn’t help but gush over the 3-year-old’s cameo. Lala Anthony wrote, “BB,” adding a string of kissing emojis and laughing emojis. Kyle Richards commented, “Omg what a cutie pie.” Heather Dubrow chimed in, writing, “OMG!!!! Cutest ever !!!!!” Sending her love, Gabrielle Union added a string of heart emojis.

The hilarious sibling video comes one day after Vanessa celebrated what would have been her and Kobe’s wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram with a throwback picture of herself and the late basketball legend sharing a sweet embrace, she wrote, “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

In another post, she shared an interview of Kobe explaining how he knew that Vanessa was the one. After explaining that he couldn’t quite find the words, he said, “But all I know is, you know, she caught my heart. And I just knew that she was the one.”

Paying tribute to the couple’s late 13-year-old daughter Gigi, Vanessa paid celebrated the young athlete, who was honored during the WNBA draft on Saturday. Sharing a picture of Gigi, she wrote, “I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. @WNBA #2 Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant Youngest draft pick. My ‘mambacita’ a.k.a. Wings.”