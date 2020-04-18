Vanessa Bryant Shares Special Tribute to Kobe on What Would’ve Been Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

A love like no other.

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her “king” and her one true love, Kobe Bryant. On Saturday, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message about late Lakers icon.

In fact, she reminded everyone that today holds a special place in her heart—because they would’ve celebrated almost two decades of marriage together.

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby,” Vanessa shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and the basketball legend. “I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

Sadly, this marks the first year Vanessa celebrates her wedding anniversary without her husband.

As fans of the couple will remember, Kobe passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in mid-January. Additionally, the pair’s daughter Gianna “Gigi” Maria-Onore Bryant and seven others died in the aircraft.

That wasn’t the only tribute Vanessa shared on her wedding anniversary. She also uploaded a throwback video of Kobe being interviewed by MTV in 2001, which was also the same year they tied the knot.

In the short clip, the late Lakers star can be heard gushing over his wife.

“You know, it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know… I mean, love is a funny thing, I can’t explain it and I don’t understand it but all I know is she caught my heart,” he said of his leading lady. “And I just knew she was the one.”

He also shared his plans on having a big family with Vanessa, which is exactly what they did.

“In the future, I see us as being two cool-ass parents,” he expressed with a huge smile on his face. “Young parents, full of energy. She has a ton of energy and I have a ton of energy.”

During their relationship, they would become parents to four daughters—Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

“My LOVE,” Vanessa captioned the video. “My HEART.”