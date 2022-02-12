Vanessa Bryant weeps over the death of her and Kobe Bryant’s family dog Crucio.

In a touching Instagram tribute to Crucio, the family’s beloved black Labrador retriever, Vanessa Bryant revealed that he had passed away.

Vanessa Bryant is saying her goodbyes to a beloved pet.

Bryant announced on November 11 that Crucio, her family’s dog, had died.

She included photos of her and late husband Kobe Bryant’s beloved black Labrador retriever wearing various bandanas around his neck, including one that read “happy birthday,” in a touching Instagram tribute.

“We adore you, Crucio,” says the group.

Bryant captioned her post, “Thank you for everything, sweet boy.”

“Thank you for keeping an eye on us.”

“(hashtag)GoodBoy” and “(hashtag)RestEasy” were also added, as well as the hashtags “(hashtag)GoodBoy” and “(hashtag)RestEasy.”

“So sorry Vanessa [heart emoji]we all love you,” Ciara, Lily Collins, Kyle Richards, and Kris Jenner wrote shortly after Bryant’s post.

“Sending love to u and your family from The Gomez Familia,” Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas also commented.

[praying hands emoji]Crucio, take it easy…

Crucio has always had a strong bond with his mother, whom he named after a Harry Potter spell.

She posted a video of the dog comforting her last month, just before the two-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter accident that killed Kobe and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

“Crucio (always tries to lick my tears),” she wrote, with heart and dog emojis thrown in for good measure.

In addition to Crucio, the Bryants have a gray French bulldog named Bobby, whom they adopted in June 2020.

“I get a kick out of seeing my girls smile.

Bobby is someone you should get to know.

“AKA Bobby ganoush, bobbyrooni, bobbooshka,” Vanessa wrote on the puppy’s Instagram page.

“Jk, he’s named after Iceman (blue eyes) from X-men [snowflake emoji]Plus, BB said so.”

