Vanessa Bryant’s Famous Friends and Fans React to Her First Statement on Kobe Bryant’s Death

“I wish they were here with us forever,” wrote Vanessa Bryant, in her first statement since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old Gianna Bryant.

The 41-year-old NBA superstar, also known as Black Mamba, and his daughter were killed on Sunday, Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash, along with seven other victims.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa continued. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

Celebrities and fans alike are taking to Vanessa’s comments to continue to send her, her daughters and the families of those affected by the fatal copter crash their condolences.

Mario Lopez commented on Vanessa’s touching post writing, “God bless you & God Bless your girls & two angels that will be watching over you until you reunite in Heaven. Familia Lopez is praying for you guys…”

Ellen DeGeneres, who also paid a tribute to the late basketball player during an episode of The Ellen Show, commented, “There is so much love in the world for you right now. I hope you can feel it.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar commented, “You and your family, and the families of the others lost, are in everyone’s thoughts, prayers and hearts.”

Dakota Fanning wrote, adding purple and yellow emojis, “praying for your family.”

Boy Meets World Danielle Fishel wrote to Vanessa, “I have written and rewritten this message 12 times. I truly cannot find the words because they all feel weak and worthless in light of the enormous tragedy you, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri are experiencing. You all, including the other families, have been in my prayers multiple times every day and I know God is watching over you and wrapping you in his light and love. My deepest condolences to everyone who loved, and will continue to love forever, the nine souls lost that day.”

The 37-year-old continued on her heartbreaking post by acknowledging the families of Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan, who also lost their lives in the fatal copter crash.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Vanessa wrote.

Television host Loni Love wrote to Vanessa, “Constantly praying for your family and all the families affected by this tragedy.. I hope you all can feel the love we have for your family. Hold on to the memories of your husband and baby girl…”

Tamera Mowry wrote, “Sending you love and prayers.”

“I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives,” Vanessa continued. “I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

Courtney Lopez commented on Vanessa’s emotional tribute, “I’m broken for you all and all the victims. We are here for you.”

Draya Michele commented, “Vanessa, sending you all the strength I can and prayers and love.”

Actress Alyssa Milano wrote on Vanessa’s post, “Dear Vanessa, I’m so deeply and profoundly sorry for your loss and heartache.”

Vanessa continued to write that she’s “not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them.”

“But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” she wrote. “Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Earlier today, Vanessa also paid tribute to her husband and daughter by changing her Instagram profile picture to one of the father-daughter duo embracing one another.

Black Eyed Peas member Taboo also sent Vanessa his best, commenting, “Prayers and ultimate love to you and your family.. the Gomez family is praying for u guys and the love ones of the other families affected.”

In an earlier post on his own Instagram page, Taboo shared a picture of his family and Kobe’s at Disneyland, writing, “My family’s heart is heavy and filled with sadness .. We send ultimate love and support to @vanessabryant and the Bryant family .. It was such an honor to have spent time with @kobebryant away from the court as father’s and as family men .. This picture represents one of those fun moments that the Gomez fam and Bryant’s got share .. .. Thank you to the G.O.A.T For the Good Times .. Rest in paradise #kobeandgigi. and also our hearts go out to the families and love ones of the rest of the people involved in today’s Tragedy.”

Soccer player Alex Morgan also commented on Vanessa’s post, writing, “I’m praying for you and your girls to get through this together. You are so loved and supported and I hope you feel that today and everyday.”

Loren Ridinger commented on Vanessa’s post, writing, “I love you so much. Praying everyday as you know. Thinking of the girls and you! And all the families who are suffering from losing their loved ones. We love you!!! We are donating now! And whatever u need… phone call away! Just saw the word. Xox.”

Rapper 21 Savage also commented on her post, writing, “I pray the most high gives you super powers.”

Singer Jhene Aiko commented, “Bless you and your beautiful family to infinity and beyond.”

Model Winnie Harlow wrote that she’s sending Vanessa “love and strength and healing through my prayers.”

La La Anthony wrote, “Love you deep V. Forever and always by ur side.”

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp commented, “Vanessa the world loves you and your family so much and we miss kobe and gigi more than anything. Me along with the rest of the world is so deeply sorry for what you have to go through it’s hard enough for us i can’t begin to imagine how you feel. just know they’re in a better place now and will be watching over you cheering you on at all your accomplishments.”

Nikki Reedcommented on Vanessa’s post, writing, “Sending all of our love and prayers to you and your girls during this unimaginable time.”

Vanessa concluded her statement by thanking everyone for “sharing your joy, your grief and support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.”

She also made an announcement that to “honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.”

Other stars who continued to send Vanessa their love and condolences during his heartbreaking time were rapper YG, Dwayne Wade, Karrueche, Olivia Munn, Charlie Puth, OT Genasis, Porsha Williams, Vinny Guadagnino, former WNBA player Lisa Leslie, former Destiny’s Child memberMichelle Williams and more.

“Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me,” wrote Vanesa. “#Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family.”