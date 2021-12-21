Vanessa Bryant’s Sweet Trip to NYC With Her Daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri can be seen here.

Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri on a Sweet Trip to NYC

This holiday season, Vanessa Bryant will be spending time with her family.

See photos from her trip to New York City with her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri by scrolling down!

It’s the holiday season in the city!

On Sunday, December 1, Vanessa Bryant got into the holiday spirit.

Natalia, 18, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, were just two years old when she went ice skating in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City with her mother.

La La Anthony and her 14-year-old son Kiyan joined the family for the holiday festivities.

Vanessa, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her daughters posing with La La on the rink with the caption, “Christmas Tradition with my girls.”

“Get you a friend that loves you and is down for all of your crazy ideas… I love you @lala,” she wrote alongside a video of the group skiing on the ice with penguin-shaped skating aids.

“This is the type of s–t @vanessabryant convinces me to do,” La La captioned a close-up video of herself skating on her own Instagram Story.

The group warmed up at what appeared to be a Japanese restaurant after their cold-weather activity.

Vanessa shared photos of their meal on Instagram, including one of Bianka feeding an edamame bean to her “auntie,” La La.

This holiday season is the family’s first since Natalia left home to study at the University of Southern California, so the trip is unquestionably special.

Natalia celebrated the end of “semester 1” with a TikTok montage of her time on campus earlier this month.

More photos from the Bryants’ family vacation can be found below.

