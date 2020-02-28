Vanessa Bryant’s “XO” Tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Vanessa Bryant‘s latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant will bring tears to your eyes.

The wife of the late Lakers legend took to Instagram on Thursday to share some family footage.

In the video, Vanessa and Kobe were seen enjoying a quiet night in with their children. The clip showed them playing cards, dancing, cuddling on the couch and just sharing some sweet hugs. The footage is from the documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse.

“Missing you both so much #GigiBryant and @kobebryant,” she wrote alongside the video, later adding, “Even missing your ‘earthquakes’—(leg shakes).”

She also noted that the song playing in the background was “XO” by Beyoncé and quoted the lyrics.

“Your love is bright as ever/Even in the shadows/Baby kiss me/Before they turn the lights out/Your heart is glowing/And I’m crashing into you/Baby kiss me/Before they turn the lights out/Before they turn the lights out,” she wrote. “Baby love me lights out/In the darkest night hour (in the darkest night hour)/I’ll search through the crowd (I’ll search through the crowd)/Your face is all that I see/I’ll give you everything/Baby love me lights out/Baby love me lights out/You can turn my lights out/We don’t have forever/Ooh, baby daylight’s wasting/You better kiss me/Before our time has run out/Mmm yeah/Nobody sees what we see/They’re just hopelessly gazing, oh/Oh, baby take me, me/Before they turn the lights out/Before our time has run out/Baby love me lights out/In the darkest night…”

Beyoncé, a friend of the Bryant family, sang the song at the public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna on Monday.

“I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” the Grammy winner said at the celebration of life service. She then sang “Halo.”

Vanessa also gave a touching speech in which she called Gianna “an amazingly sweet and gentle soul” and Kobe her “everything.”

“Kobe and I had been together since I was 17.5 years old,” she said. “I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidante and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. He was the early bird and I was the night owl. I was fire and he was ice, and vice versa at times. We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe.”

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. in January. They were 41 and 13 years old, respectively. Seven others were killed in the tragic accident, as well: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester and Ara Zobayan.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa and children Natalia, Bianka and Capri.