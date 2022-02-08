Vanessa Cross of 1000-Lb Best Friends SCREAMS at Meghan Crumpler after saying she’s afraid she’ll have to bury her BFF.

Vanessa Cross, a 1000-pound BEST FRIENDS star, screamed at her pal Meghan Crumpler during an out-of-control hula-hoop workout.

Meghan expressed concern that she’d have to bury her BFF during the heated exchange.

1000-lb Best Friends, a TLC reality show focusing on the weight loss journeys of various women, will premiere on Monday, February 7, 2022.

“Four larger-than-life best friends battle morbid obesity using hard work, heart, and a wicked sense of humour as they share the secrets of their crazy yo-yo diet sisterhood,” reads the plot synopsis for the new series.

The new show will air on TLC on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, as well as with a Discovery(plus) membership.

Meghan Crumpler, who was born in 1978, stars in TLC’s new reality show 1000-lb Best Friends.

Meghan is around 496 pounds at the start of the show.

Meghan makes it her goal to lose weight with her friend Vanessa Cross, who requires an oxygen tank to breathe.

