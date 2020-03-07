Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Nude “Divine Feminine Angel” Tattoo

We’re soarin’, flyin’ over Vanessa Hudgens‘ new tattoo.

On Thursday, the newly-single star unveiled her latest ink on Instagram and it appears to commemorate the start of something new. For her new tat, Vanessa got a portrait of The Divine Feminine, which symbolizes spiritual balance and reconnection, inked on the right side of her torso. Designed and executed by Bang Bang Tattoo artist Dragon, it features the image of a naked angel inside of an ethereal starlight border.

Excited to show off her new tattoo with the world, Vanessa shared a series of snaps with her Instagram followers, writing, “Divine feminine angel not me…. My tat. But you can call me that, if you want to.” In another post, the Bad Boys For Life star shared the moment she saw the tattoo for the first time, where she can be seen eagerly running to sneak a peek in the mirror and giving Dragon her seal of approval.

This new ink comes nearly two months after the High School Musical alum debuted her delicate sunflower tattoo, which lives just above her rib cage. She introduced her fans to her tattoo on Instagram with a steamy #ThirstyThursday post, where she can be seen giving the camera a sultry smize.

The Grease: Live show-stopper is already the proud ink mom to several tattoos, each showcasing her relationship with her spirituality and expressing her bohemian personality. On both hands, Vanessa has half of the om sign tattooed, so that the symbol is complete when she brings her hands together to meditate. And on the back of her neck, she has a bold butterfly tattoo.

Vanessa’s newest tattoo comes at a major time of change in the actress’ life. Back in January, she and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler ended their 9-year relationship. A source close to the couple credited the stars’ busy schedules with contributing to their decision to call it quits.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the insider told E! News at the time. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.” A second source shared that they’re “going to see what happens, adding, “They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another.”

Since announcing their shocking breakup, Vanessa has been romantically linked to Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. After the pair was spotted on a dinner date together, a source shared with E! News that their romance is “nothing serious.”

“They totally hit it off and are having a lot of fun, but it’s nothing serious,” the insider revealed. “She’s enjoying his company and it’s a great distraction for her right now. They talk often and have plans to see each other again, but she doesn’t want to date him.”