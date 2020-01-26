Vanessa Hudgens’ Fling With Kyle Kuzma Is a ”Great Distraction” From Austin Butler Breakup

Remember when we said Vanessa Hudgens is living her best single life? We really, really meant it.

Multiple sources are spilling the details on Vanessa’s dating outlook after her split from Austin Butler, and she’s certainly set her sights on Kyle Kuzma—for now anyways.

Vanessa, 31, and Kyle, 24, were recently spotted on an intimate dinner date in New York City, and just last night she attended the Los Angeles Lakers star’s game. We’re told the actress was recently introduced to Kyle through mutual friends, with one insider explaining, “She’s always loved going to basketball games and knew people in his circle.”

“They totally hit it off and are having a lot of fun, but it’s nothing serious,” the insider reveals. “She’s enjoying his company and it’s a great distraction for her right now. They talk often and have plans to see each other again, but she doesn’t want to date him.”

Adds the insider, “She hasn’t been single in almost a decade so she is enjoying this new chapter.”

Our second source described the Bad Boys for Life star as “just having fun,” explaining, “She wants to get back out there. She’s getting to know Kyle and so far she likes what she sees. He’s treating her very well and is a big flirt. It’s exciting and new.”

And with the Lakers playing back at home next week, it’s quite possible the former Disney star will make her presence known at Staples Center. “Vanessa has always been a Lakers fan and loves going to games,” the source says. “Their schedules have lined up in New York and the timing was right. She hopes it continues back in L.A.”

It’s safe to say this fling is a slam dunk.

E! News has reached out to Vanessa’s rep for comment.