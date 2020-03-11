Vanessa Lachey Credits Shower Sex for Keeping Nick Lachey Marriage Strong

Obviously, love is in the air!

While many contestants on Netflix’s hit series Love Is Blind have developed strong bonds and relationships, credit has to be given to the show’s hosts.

Oh yes, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey have built an unbreakable connection that has resulted in three kids and a long-lasting marriage.

So what are Vanessa’s tips to keeping relationships alive and strong?

“Shower sex,” the Love Is Blind co-host shared on today’s new episode of The Bellas Podcast. “I love you Nick. So I’m in the shower and I’m like, ‘I have a full day. You have a full day. It’s either now or never.’ The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex.”

Co-host Nikki Bella weighted in and admitted that she used to have shower sex with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. According to the Total Bellas star, “we stopped” because “I think we need a bigger shower.”

“If you tell Artem, ‘I want to have sex with you in the shower so we need a bigger shower,’ I have a feeling he’ll be like Extreme Makeover. In 48 hours, you’ll have a brand-new marble shower,” Vanessa joked. “I always say, ‘Tomorrow wake me up.’ And [Nick’s] like you know that never works because I’m never a morning sex girl. I’m not. I’m sorry. I need to be late night, which is why I’m in the shower and he’s there and the kids are gone…I say babe and he knows exactly.”

Nick and Vanessa served as co-hosts for Netflix’s latest hit (produced by Kinetic Content) titled Love Is Blind. Most recently, the pair reunited with the cast for a special reunion episode streaming on YouTube.

While working together is an absolute “blessing,” Vanessa also admitted that raising children together has brought so much joy.

“For us, it’s watching our kids grow and seeing their personalities develop,” she shared. “The gigs come and go but at the end of the day—I mean gosh, after seeing you guys, I might go home and want to make baby No. 4.”