Vanessa Morgan teases potential Cheryl and Toni moments in Season 6 of ‘Riverdale,’ saying, ‘I Don’t Think the Chapter’s Closed.’

Vanessa Morgan teases possible Cheryl and Toni moments in Season 6 of ‘Riverdale,’ saying, ‘I Don’t Think the Chapter’s Closed.’

Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz, a.k.a. “Choni,” the fan-favorite Riverdale couple, may still have hope. The two split in season 5, leaving many viewers heartbroken as a rift formed between the characters.

Cheryl and Toni didn’t get along at the end of the season, but that may not be the case in the future.

Riverdale Season 6 may include some sweet moments between Cheryl and Toni, according to Toni’s actor, Vanessa Morgan.

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Season 5 of ‘Riverdale.’]

Since the second season of Riverdale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni have been a power couple.

Unfortunately, the infamous 7-year time jump in season 5 put an end to their romance.

Cheryl and Toni, it appears, split up after high school.

Toni was married to Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) and pregnant with his child seven years later.

To make matters worse for Choni fans, the former couple appeared to have broken up badly.

Cheryl and Toni were at odds in Season 5 as they coached the Riverdale Vixens together.

Cheryl had rekindled her feelings for Toni and devised a strategy to spend some quality time with her.

Toni, on the other hand, stated unequivocally that she wanted Fangs to raise her child.

Cheryl had developed a budding romance with an art appraiser named Minerva (Adeline Rudolph) by the season’s end.

There’s nothing like the love of a mother.

Riverdale will air a five-part special set in an alternate universe called “Rivervale” before getting into the heart of season 6, but Morgan teased that fans might see more of Cheryl and Toni after that.

She told Us Weekly that she doesn’t think the couple’s story is over, despite how enamored they appeared to be.

Toni and Fangs have started dating, but will it last?

“[Toni and Fangs] have a thing for each other.”

“They’re having a blast being parents to Anthony,” Morgan said.

“Who knows, I know a lot of people are rooting for Choni, and that could be a factor this season as well.”

I think it’ll be fascinating to see how things turn out.”

Morgan went on to say that she recognized the tension in season 5 between Cheryl and Toni.

The couple, as well as their fans, never seemed to get much closure.

“I believe there were a lot of things that were built up…”

