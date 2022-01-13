Who Is Vanessa Taylor’s Biological Father on ‘Chicago Med’ Season 7?

For the entire seventh season of Chicago Med, Vanessa Taylor and Maggie Lockwood have been concealing a major secret.

Vanessa finally revealed to her coworkers that Maggie is her biological mother in the fall finale.

Maggie was relieved to learn the truth, but Vanessa’s position may now be jeopardized.

Fans of One Chicago were left with a lot more questions after she made her announcement.

Maggie was reunited with her biological daughter in Season 6 of Chicago Med.

Vanessa went on to work at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center after that.

She discovered the truth about Maggie on her own, but she made her mother swear that she would not tell anyone.

Vanessa was concerned that people would believe she was hired on the basis of favoritism rather than merit.

Maggie agreed to keep the secret despite her obvious displeasure with the situation.

Vanessa revealed to her coworkers that Maggie is her mother in the Chicago Med Season 7 fall finale.

Vanessa’s biological father has yet to be revealed in Chicago Med Season 7.

However, it appears that fans will receive a response at some point.

Maggie was asked this question by a coworker when the series returned with episode 10.

Maggie chose not to respond, but Vanessa will almost certainly want to know the same thing at some point.

In an interview with TV Guide, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov of Chicago Med teased more to come with Vanessa’s identity.

“In terms of the fallout from that announcement,” Frolov told the outlet, “professionally, we play a little bit of that coming back in ten.”

“However, the two of them are going to — Maggie is back in Vanessa’s [life], and vice versa.”

So that’s something we’ll keep looking into.

“What does it mean in terms of Vanessa’s adopted family?” says the narrator.

“And then there’s the question of who the biological father is, and does he re-enter the picture in any way?” Schneider continued.

Neither showrunner provided a definitive answer to this question, but future episodes should hopefully delve deeper into Vanessa and Maggie’s lives.

Vanessa’s job may be jeopardized as a result of her announcement, which made Maggie happy.

Maggie was asked about the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s hiring in Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10.

Maggie was adamant that Vanessa had been hired for her own reasons…

