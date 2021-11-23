Vanessa Villela’s Journey From Soap Star to Sunset Realtor

Vanessa Villela, a newcomer to Netflix’s Selling Sunset, spoke exclusively with E! News about her decision to join the show, why she became a realtor, and more.

Chrishell Stause isn’t the only member of the Selling Sunset cast who has worked as a real estate agent.

When the fourth season of Selling Sunset premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 3, viewers will meet newcomer Vanessa Villela.

Villela is a well-known Mexican actress who has appeared in several hit telenovelas, including En otra piel, Una Maid en Manhattan, and Eva Luna.

So, how did Villela end up on Netflix’s docu-series about Los Angeles real estate, Selling Sunset? We sat down with Villela for an exclusive interview to learn more about her unexpected journey to Selling Sunset.

Villela answered questions about everything from the emotional reasons for her career change to what it’s like to work at The Oppenheim Group during the Q& A.

If you’re curious about Villela ahead of the premiere of season four, check out our exclusive interview with her below.

E! News: You have an interesting background, having gone from soap operas to real estate! Tell us about it!

Vanessa Villela: My sister used to be a realtor in San Diego, and she was really successful.

I had a six-month gap between shows…and she said, “Why don’t you do it?” I was always busy.

When I wasn’t filming at the time, I was irritated by the fact that I wasn’t doing anything…She said, “Yeah, you’re gonna love it.”

You, after all, enjoy assisting others.”

To cut a long story short, I began studying, then traveled to Mexico to film a television show, which diverted my attention away from real estate, which is extremely difficult.

The test is extremely difficult, especially in California…and when I returned, I was in desperate need of a break.

I was already living in LA when I moved to Miami.

“All right, what we’re going to do is start a staging company,” my sister explained.

Let’s open one in LA and get your license after that.” I was supposed to be in Miami for ten days, but I only stayed for eight…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Why Did Vanessa Villela Make the Transition From Soap Star to Sunset Realtor?

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/Ze2OizZH8IWN?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/B

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/tkNZrwGOhMQg?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/B

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Villela (@vannevillela)