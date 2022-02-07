Varya Malina Updates Fans After Geoffrey Paschel Is Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison — ‘I Feel Emotionally Exhausted’ ’90 Day Fiancé’: Varya Malina Updates Fans After Geoffrey Paschel Is Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison — ‘I Feel Emotionally Exhausted’

Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole prior to becoming a 90 Day Fiancé.

Varya Malina, his partner, updates fans on Instagram after the big news.

“I am emotionally exhausted,” she writes.

4, Knox County Judge Kyle Hixson sentenced Geoffrey Paschel to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

On June 20, 2021, Geoffrey was found guilty on three counts in connection with an incident with his ex-girlfriend.

The following is the statement:

“Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and repeatedly slammed her head against the wall, dragging her to the ground.”

Paschel took the victim’s phone and refused to let her leave the house, so she fled to a neighbor’s house when Paschel fell asleep.

The victim had a large, raised bruise on her forehead, as well as bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip, according to officers.

She also had a concussion.

Paschel testified during the trial that the victim’s bruises were self-inflicted, but the jury disbelieved him and found him guilty-as-charged.”

Prior charges and convictions, according to the statement, played a role in Geoffrey’s sentencing.

Varya took to Instagram to update her fans following Geoffrey’s sentencing hearing.

On a video of her doing a cartwheel on the beach, she wrote a long caption.

“Thank you for asking about me,” Varya writes.

My Instagram fam, thank you so much for your support.”

“Right now, I’m very short in my messages, and I don’t answer any calls — only from family members,” Varya explains.

Please don’t misinterpret my current behavior.

For the love of God, I don’t dismiss or dismiss you.

It takes a lot of energy and time to answer the same questions over and over.

“I’m emotionally spent.”

Varya Malina shared this article.

Varya Malina (@varya.malina) is a 90-day fiancée.

“I want to focus on my own mental health as well as the numerous people who are affected by the same situation,” she says.

My counselor is extremely concerned about my well-being.

“You have nothing to be concerned about.”

“Looking forward to April,” the former 90 Day Fiancé star wrote at the end of the post.

