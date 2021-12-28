Varya Malina’s ’90-Day Fiancé’: She Spends Christmas Alone and Gets Updates on Geoffrey Paschel’s Detention

Varya Malina celebrates Christmas alone while her fiancé, Geoffrey Paschel, is in prison before becoming a 90 Day Fiancé star.

The reality TV star turned Instagram influencer opens up about all aspects of her life, including her Christmas celebrations, to her followers.

She then gives a detailed update on Geoffrey’s situation in prison.

Varya shared her Christmas Day adventures on Instagram on December 26.

The Russian beauty is wearing a yellow bikini and a green reindeer antler headband while frolicking on the beach.

“Typical Christmas in Florida,” the former 90 Day Fiancé star captioned her Instagram post, which she tagged herself in at Henderson Beach State Park.

Varya made the most of the holiday by returning to Florida after being unable to return to Russia due to Geoffrey’s imprisonment.

She and her other co-star, Natalie Mordovtseva, had previously lived in Knoxville, which has a sizable Russian-speaking community.

Geoffrey was found guilty on October 7 of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and interfering with an emergency call for a previous dispute in June 2019 involving ex-fiancée Kristen Wilson.

His sentencing has been postponed until February 3, 2022.

“Staying strong,” she told a fan when asked how Geoffrey was doing.

Varya updated her fans on her fiancé, Geoffrey, in a post on December 23.

She shared a video of Geoffrey doing a variety of things, such as mowing the lawn and shaving his dog.

“Somehow, Geoffrey found more than 24 hours in a day to complete all of his responsibilities,” the post reads.

Only because he isn’t here can I see that he did the work of at least ten people.

I admire his vigor, but it’s exhausting to live life that way.”

“However, while talking on the phone last night, Geo mentioned that he’s using this time to finally slow down and reevaluate what’s important in his life, and…

