Vernee Watson played multiple nurse roles on ‘Two and a Half Men’ with Ashton Kutcher, including ‘Bob Hearts Abishola.’

Actors who work with Chuck Lorre, the creator of Bob Hearts Abisholaco, frequently return to work with him on multiple projects.

Billy Gardell, who starred in Mike and Molly, reprised his role as Bob Wheeler. Before playing Christina, Maribeth Monroe guest-starred on The Big Bang Theory.

On Two and a Half Men, Ashton Kutcher, Vernee Watson (Bob Hearts Abishola), and Lorre collaborated on several occasions.

Watson had previously guest-starred on the sitcom twice before starring alongside Kutcher in Two and a Half Men.

She appeared in episode 17 of Season 1 of Two and a Half Men as an unnamed nurse.

In season 9, Kutcher played a different nurse caring for Alan (Jon Cryer) after Charlie Sheen left the show and Kutcher joined the cast.

Two and a Half Men Season 9, Episode 22 featured Ashton Kutcher, Bob Hearts Abishola actor Watson, and Chuck Lorre.

Watson reprised her role as a nurse from her previous two appearances on the show.

She had the hilarious suspicion that Alan and Walden were lovers rather than just friends.

The final season of “Two and a Half Men” features Walden and Alan getting married.

What the hell is going on here? http:t.cowgagCAjAGOpic.twitter.com7KxrPcarK4

The actor who played Bob Hearts Abishola in Season 12 of Two and a Half Men reprised his role as Karen, a flight attendant.

Alan wanted to make a big romantic gesture for his girlfriend, but he couldn’t afford a plane ticket.

And Watson’s character wasn’t about to put her job on the line to get it.

While Watson did not play a nurse in every guest appearance with Ashton Kutcher, Bob Hearts Abishola cast her in one.

Gloria is Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) and Kemi’s (Gina Yashere) best friend. Watson plays Gloria.

She plays a nurse in all three of her appearances in Two and a Half Men.

Among her friends, she is usually the calm voice of reason.

Kemi, played by Gina Yashere, is known for hatching schemes to get what she wants, whereas Abishola is known for focusing too much on work.

Gloria appears in several episodes as the straight man.

Bob Hearts Abishola and Two and a Half Men aren’t the only roles she’s played as a nurse or doctor.

Watson has played medical people in several Lorre sitcoms, in addition to playing nurses opposite Ashton Kutcher in Bob Hearts Abishola.

She portrayed Althea Davis on The Big Bang Theory.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.