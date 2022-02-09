Vernon of Seventeen and Charli XCX Want to Collaborate

Vernon of Seventeen and Charli XCX Want to Work Together

Charli XCX has expressed an interest in working with Vernon of the K-pop group Seventeen, and it’s all we can think about right now.

In the month of February,

Seventeen’s official account received a tweet from Charli XCX requesting the collaboration.

This isn’t the first time the two musicians have exchanged tweets.

In the month of February,

Charli XCX asked fans on Twitter on June 6 who they would like to see featured on a remix of her song “Beg For You” with Rina Sawayama.

“How do I get in touch with Vernon?” Charli XCX tweeted after Carat, Seventeen’s fan base, mentioned Vernon as a possibility.

“Hello @pledis_17 wanna collab?” the singer tweeted again.

“YES still can’t believe this is real wow,” Seventeen’s account replied.

Yes, I’m still in awe that this is real.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Releases a New Mini-Album Called “Love Story”

Seventeen fans expressed their excitement for the potential collaboration on social media after Vernon appeared to respond to Charli XCX’s proposal.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, “Now we wait.”

“SO EXCITING,” said another Reddit user.

A Reddit user wrote, “He must be so happy about this.”

Vernon and Joshua, members of Seventeen, were interviewed by W Magazine in May 2021 about their experiences in the group.

Vernon admitted during the interview that he is a big Charli XCX fan.

He admitted to W Magazine, “I’m in the hip-hop unit, but I still sing in the shower.”

“We definitely get our inspiration from American pop,” Vernon said when asked what he sings.

[17’S] Wow, I just saw this, and I appreciate it.

TXT: Yeonjun and Taehyun Cover Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi’s Song “Stay”

Vernon thanked Charli XCX for sharing the W Magazine article after it was published on Twitter.

In 2015, Seventeen made her debut with Pledis Entertainment.

SCoups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino are among the band’s 13 members.

The members are divided into three sub-units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance, in addition to performing as a group of 13.

Pledis Entertainment was acquired by HYBE in 2020 and is now part of the HYBE Labels family.

Charli XCX has previously collaborated with a number of HYBE Labels artists.

The singer collaborated with Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook of… on a song called “Dream Glow” in 2019.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

YES still can’t believe this is real wow — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) February 8, 2022