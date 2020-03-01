Vesemir has been found for ‘The Witcher’!

Henry Cavill (Geralt or Rivia) now knows who will play Vesemir in the second season of The Witcher.

Through The Hollywood Reporter it becomes clear that Kim Bodnia, known from series like The Bridge and Killing eve fill in the role. The beloved character is the mentor and father figure of Geralt of Rivia, the role of Henry Cavill.

Kim Bodnia as Vesemir

Vesemir becomes the oldest and most experienced witcher in the series. He is a survivor of the massacre in Kaer Morhen, which almost wiped out the witches. Vesemir protects the remaining witchers.

Recently the more famous name Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) still on. He plays Nivelles. The directors for the different episode have also been revealed, with Stephen Surjik (Daredevil, The Punisher) for episodes 1 and 2, Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed; Jamestown) makes 3 and 4, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom; Doctor Who) 5 and 8 and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels; Marvel’s Runaways) directs episodes 6 and 7.